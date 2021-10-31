Virginia elections test Democratic appeal after Donald Trump





For four years, nothing has rallied Democrats like the pressure to resign Donald Trump. Now they don’t know what to do without him.

Virginia Democrats are scrambling to avert disaster in the race for state governors to be the most competitive major elections since Trump left the White House. The surprisingly tight contest revealed the depth of the parties’ dependence on Trump as a message and motivator. Without him for many, and with the headwinds in Washington, Democratic officials privately fear losing their first statewide election in Virginia on Tuesday in more than a decade.

Public polls have shifted in the direction of Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkins in recent weeks, while Democrat Terry McAuliffe, former governor and close ally of President Joe Biden, struggled to energize his base as the approval ratings de Bidens collapse. Republicans, consumed by infighting and crisis while Trump was in power, are suddenly optimistic they can win in a state that Trump lost by 10 percentage points last year.

Virginia is a very blue state. I don’t see Virginia as a purple state, so the fact that it’s so competitive says a lot about the state of our country and Biden’s popularity, said Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

A defeat in the Virginia governor race, long seen as an indicator for the midterm election, would trigger utter panic among Democrats far beyond Virginia. The party is already wary of its chances in the elections that will decide control of the House, Senate and state houses next year.

Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, admitted that losing McAuliffe would be a doomsday scenario. But he argued that the Virginia Democrats would come forward and win a victory for McAuliffe.

I’m not running with my hair on fire, not at this point, he said.

Whatever the outcome, the race will be selected for clues about what resonated with voters and what went wrong.

The politics surrounding Trump, who left office more than nine months ago, remains complicated. McAuliffes’ team believes he remains very unpopular among the Democratic base, the independents and even some moderate Republicans in Virginia. As such, he should be a good motivator for the McAuliffes coalition. But Trump’s absence from the spotlight, combined with voter fatigue and the lingering pandemic, appears to have diluted anti-Trump passions at least for now.

Still, McAuliffe has spent the vast majority of his record-breaking fundraiser warning voters that his opponent, who has been endorsed by Trump but has kept his distance from him, is an aspiring Trump. McAuliffes shutting down TV commercials featured footage of the Jan.6 Capitol uprising led by Trump supporters who believed former presidents were lying about a stolen election.

In an interview broadcast Saturday night on Fox News, Trump addressed the anti-Trump strategy rejected by McAuliffes.

I think that backfires on me, because I think it allows the grassroots to vote, Trump said, noting that he had strongly supported Youngkin. I think if my base doesn’t come out he can’t win. I think my base must come out very solid.

Meanwhile, Youngkin did not play the role of an angry Trump loyalist.

A former private equity executive who often dodges questions on thorny political issues, Youngkin spent more than $ 20 million of his personal fortune on a months-long advertising campaign, defining himself as a gracious, waistcoat-clad suburban dad. fleece. He did not campaign with Trump or any prominent Republican, and he told reporters he would not be involved with Trump by teleconference on Monday.

To connect with the party base, Youngkin took advantage of Conservatives’ frustrations with schools over pandemic policies and race and diversity education. It has benefited from a network of parent groups, some led by political professionals with ties to the GOP and the Trump administration, activated in key suburbs. He ran an ad featuring a mother and GOP activist who eight years ago led an effort to ban Beloved, the Pulitzer-winning novel by black Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison, from theaters. class.

McAuliffe calls it a racist dog whistle, an allegation Youngkin denied.

History plays against the Democrats, who control the legislative and executive powers in Virginia and Washington. Traditionally, the party that owns the White House almost always loses the race for governors in Virginia. McAuliffe himself was the first in 40 years to break this trend in 2013.

McAuliffes ‘team says Bidens’ popularity is on the decline, which has fallen close to Trump’s levels at this point in his presidency. Meanwhile, the Democratic-led Congress has failed to deliver on sweeping election promises as negotiations over a broad package of climate change and social safety net measures drag on. This week, Democrats dropped a popular proposal for paid family leave, disappointing many Democratic women in Virginia, a critical constituency.

A Republican presidential candidate has not carried the state since 2004. Census data shows the Democratic-leaning northern part of the state is growing, while GOP strongholds are losing population.

Fairfax County, which voted nearly 70% for Biden and is by far the most populous county in Virginia, has grown 6% to a population of 1.15 million over the past decade. It has also become a majority minority county. Meanwhile, in the dark red southwest of Virginia and along the southern state border, nearly every locality has lost population.

The trends, combined with a Democratic turn among suburban Republicans during Trump’s day, suggest Democrats would easily win on Tuesday if only they became their supporters. The early voting period, which ends on Saturday, has failed to attract the surge in voters in key areas Democrats were hoping for, however.

Published with permission from The Associated Press

