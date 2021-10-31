UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges G20 to prioritize rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, pledges £ 50million | Latest India News





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday called on G20 member countries (group of 20) to prioritize the rights of women and girls in Taliban-led Afghanistan as part of the ongoing G20 summit. Johnson also said the UK will donate £ 50million for the cause. We have a responsibility to help those most at risk in Afghanistan under the Taliban, especially women and girls, Johnson said in a tweet. The UK will donate 50 million to this end, and I urge the G20 to prioritize the rights of women and girls in all of our international development efforts, he added. We have a responsibility to help those in Afghanistan most at risk under the Taliban, especially women and girls. The UK will donate 50 million to this end, and I urge the G20 to prioritize the rights of women and girls in all of our international development efforts.# G20Italy – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 31, 2021 Johnson’s remarks came days after he said the UK was trying to help the Afghan people. We must also do all we can to mitigate the consequences for the Afghan people of the Taliban takeover, the British prime minister said on Wednesday, as quoted by Reuters. We’ve doubled our aid pledge for this year … what we can’t do right now is give a blank check totally to the Taliban government, to the Taliban authorities. We must ensure that this country does not again become a paradise for terrorism, he added. Read also | Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada makes his first public appearance Ahead of the opening session of the G20 summit earlier on Saturday, Johnson said he was focusing on Covid-19 and climate change. At the G20 this weekend I focused on the big challenges facing the UK and the world, he tweeted and mentioned that Action on climate change so we save the planet for future generations and Win the pandemic by promoting rapid global vaccine distribution as its two main agenda. The G20 World Leaders’ Summit is currently taking place in Rome, Italy, where the leaders of the 20 member countries have gathered to discuss several important issues, namely the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate emergency. Italy currently holds the chairmanship of the group. Earlier on October 12, G20 leaders gathered in a virtual meeting as part of what the group called the G20 Leaders Special Meeting on Afghanistan. The G20 published a list of common goals and principles and also drew up a line of action following the meeting, in which it largely focused on human rights, the presence of Nations United Nations in Afghanistan, the fight against the terrorist threat and the emphasis on women’s rights. The G20 will continue to support Afghan women and girls both in their immediate needs and to enable them to contribute to sustainable peace and inclusive development for the benefit of all Afghans, the G20 said.

