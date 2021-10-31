United States denounces human rights violations in China during meeting with XI Jinping envoy to G20





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021 (Reuters) The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, had a meeting Sunday in Rome with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in which he expressed his concerns for human rights, in a time of tension between the two powers, reported the White House. Blinken has expressed opposition to actions by China that go against American interests and values, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, East China Seas. and southern and Taiwan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. The secretary of state also highlighted areas where, he said, the common interests of the two powers converge, such as North Korea, Burma, Iran, Afghanistan and the climate crisis. In addition, Blinken stressed the importance of keeping the lines of communication open to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China. The meeting was held in the Italian capital, where the two diplomats are participating in the G20 summit. It was the second meeting between Blinken and Wang after the heated meeting in Alaska in March, where the Chinese delegation berated the American in front of television cameras. Ethnic Uyghur protesters take part in anti-China protest (Reuters) Tensions are high between the world’s two largest economies on many fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the covid-19 pandemic. For this reason, Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of keeping the lines of communication open to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, the statement said. Earlier this week, Washington ordered China Telecom Americas to shut down services within 60 days, ending nearly two decades of business in the country and increasing tensions in relations between the two countries. US President Joe Biden adopted tough trade policy against Beijing, in line with that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose approach raised tensions. Taiwan is one of the issues that generates the most conflicts in bilateral relations between the two powers, since the island denounces with the support of Washington the incessant overflights of Chinese military planes in Taiwanese airspace. Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory even though it has been de facto independent since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1959. China claims that the autonomous island, an ally of the United States, is its own and promises to take it back one day, by force if necessary. And earlier this month, Washington confirmed that a small number of U.S. troops are on the island to help with training efforts. On Tuesday, Blinken demanded that Taiwan be allowed to become more involved in UN agencies, although Beijing insisted it had no place on the global diplomatic scene. Biden also berated Beijing for its threats against Taiwan. This month, he said the United States was ready to defend the island from a Chinese invasion, though the White House quickly dismissed those comments amid warnings from Beijing, pursuing a strategy of ambiguity over the opportunity to intervene militarily if China attacks. KEEP READING: Biden met with Erdogan, demanded democratic solidity, questioned Russia’s arms purchase They declassified US intelligence report on origin of COVID-19: China obstructs investigation

