Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary: ​​President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute | India News





New Delhi: On Sunday October 31, 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 146th birthday. Speaking to Twitter, President Kovind said Indian citizens will always be indebted to him for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation. “My humble tributes on the anniversary of the birthday of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A symbol of the unity of the country, Sardar Patel holds a special place among our leading nation builders. The compatriots will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation, ”added the President. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birthday in Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/UUk6V1OEa3 President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2021 , – pic.twitter.com/VuOOnVxsXk President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2021 Prime Minister Modi said Sardar Patel has always prioritized the national interest and wanted India to be capable, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed. Addressing the nation on the anniversary of the birth of India’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Prime Minister Modi said the country will only be able to achieve its goals if people stay united. “Today, taking inspiration from him, the country becomes fully capable of meeting both external and internal challenges,” he added. Noting that the nation pays homage to Sardar Patel who gave his life for “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat”, the Prime Minister said that Patel lives not only in history but also in the hearts of all Indians. A tribute to the great Sardar Patel. https://t.co/P2eUmvo61n Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021 On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid a floral tribute to the Unity Statue in Kevadia and said that his dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice serve as a inspiration to citizens for the unity and integrity of the country. “Sardar Sahib’s dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the homeland inspires every Indian to dedicate themselves to the unity and integrity of the country. On the anniversary of the birth of a so great craftsman of united India, greetings at his feet and best wishes to all compatriots on “National Unity Day”, “Shah tweeted. Unity Statue # National unity day pic.twitter.com/716PhBWyuC Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2021 It should be noted that since 2014, October 31st is celebrated as National Unity Day (“Rashtriya Ekta Diwas”) to mark the birthday of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/sardar-vallabhbhai-patel-birth-anniversary-president-ram-nath-kovind-pm-narendra-modi-pay-tribute-2406838.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos