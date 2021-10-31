Politics
Boris Johnson announces that the Antarctic glacier will be named Glasgow in honor of COP26
A glacier in Antarctica will be named Glasgow to symbolize the importance of the COP26 climate conference organized in the city.
The thinning strip of ice in the British Antarctic Territory has been studied by scientists who have found that its journey from land to sea is accelerating due to rising global temperatures.
Announcing the move, Boris Johnson said: “In naming this glittering giant of nature the name of the city where humanity will meet next week to fight for the future of the planet, we have a stark reminder of what we are working to preserve.
It comes as thousands of delegates arrive in Glasgow for the first day of COP26, which is held at the SEC in Clydeside.
A two-day summit for world leaders will begin on Monday, with US President Joe Biden among the attendees.
Alok Sharma – the Tory MP who is leading the summit on behalf of the UK government – today tried to downplay the importance of the Chinese and Russian leaders not appearing in person in Glasgow for climate talks.
If you look at what President Xi and President Putin announced, they both announced mid-century net zero goals, he told Sky News.
Of course the summit of world leaders is really important, we have over 120 world leaders coming from all over the world, but of course we will also have two weeks of detailed negotiations and these teams are here, I have met some of the representatives of Russia, China in recent days.
That’s what’s going to be really important, to overcome these key trading issues.
It’s a chance, quite frankly, for all of these countries to show leadership, and that’s when they need to stand up and be counted.
When asked if he wanted more in terms of climate commitments from China and Russia, Sharma said he wanted more from each country.
Sharma added that it was up to world leaders to find an agreement at Cop26.
He said: My message to them is very clear: leave the ghosts of the past behind you, it’s Halloween today, after all.
Let’s focus on the future and unite around this issue that we know matters to all of us, which is to protect our precious planet.
Asked about the Prime Minister’s un-optimistic tone on the prospects for the summit’s success, Mr Sharma said: The PM is absolutely right, it will be really difficult at this summit.
We have two weeks to get this through. But he also pointed out that when we took the presidency of Cop26, less than 30% of the economy was covered by a target of net zero, we are now at over 80%, almost all G20 countries have a target. zero net for the middle of the century.
If I had come to this program a year ago and said you would have been really skeptical, then there has been progress, but there is a lot more to be done.
