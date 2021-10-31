Biden and Erdogan meet at G20 summit





President Biden met with Turk Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday as relations between the two countries intensify amid a diplomatic split and Turkey’s demand to buy fighter jets American F-16. The two leaders had a “constructive conversation” and addressed a number of issues, including Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, sale of F16s and human rights, senior administrator says who briefed the media after the meeting in Rome. . The official was asked if Biden supports the sale of military equipment to Turkey. “I think the Turkish government and Erdogan, including in his public comments over the past two weeks, have been very clear about Turkey’s desire to buy the F16s. And the president has taken into account his desire to buy them. have, but made it clear that there was a process we needed to follow in the US and was committed to continuing to work on that process, ”the administration official said. The two NATO allies disagree over Erdogan’s threat to throw out the US ambassador to Turkey and 10 other foreign envoys from Western countries for calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, who they say is a political prisoner. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Joe Biden had a “constructive conversation” on Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, the sale of the F16s and human rights. Murat Cetin Muhurdar / Turkish Presidential Press Service / AFP via Getty Images Erdogan did not follow through on his threat. Turkey asked the United States to sell them 40 F-16 fighter jets to modernize their air force, but US lawmakers refused the sale due to Ankara’s recent purchase of a defense system to Russia and the country’s human rights record. The senior administration official said the president raised the topic of human rights with Erdogan. “The president in general expressed his commitment to human rights, the rule of law and all these issues and recognized that it was something close to his heart. And these are questions that he will continue to raise and that his administration will continue to raise, ”the official said. Turkey and the United States disagree over President Erdogan’s threat to fire the American ambassador to Turkey and 10 other foreign emissaries from Western countries for calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. Evan Vucci / AP It was the second meeting between Erdogan and Biden since he became president in January. The two leaders met in June at a NATO summit. On the second day of the rally in Rome, Biden is expected to meet with leaders of the G20 countries to discuss global supply chain issues that have delayed the arrival of goods at ports around the world. He is due to hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon. Turkey has asked the United States to sell them 40 F-16 fighter jets to update their air force, but US lawmakers have backed off the sale. Evan Vucci / AP The president arrived in Rome for talks on Friday with a busy agenda even as his national agenda – consisting of the infrastructure bill and social spending package – is stuck in Congress amid infighting from progressive and moderate Democrats. Prior to attending the summit, Biden, a Catholic, met Pope Francis in the Vatican for about 90 minutes before receiving Communion at St. Patrick’s Church. From Rome, Biden will travel to a United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He returns to Washington, DC on Wednesday. With post wires

