Politics
How China’s Xi Jinping could offer a silver lining in the race to fight climate change
In 1969, a 16-year-old boy was sent to live in China’s northern Loess Plateau, home to the most eroded soils on the planet, after his father, a senior Communist Party official, was jailed during the Cultural revolution.
Hating it, Xi Jinping escaped, but was arrested and eventually returned to live there for seven years. These years, as he relates, made him an environmentalist.
Now the deeply authoritarian president of China, he probably has more to say about the fate of the global environment, for better or for worse, than anyone who has ever lived. As the ruler of the most polluting country in the world, his decisions will largely decide whether we avoid dangerous and irreversible climate change.
As the key COP26 climate summit opens in Glasgow, Xi is increasingly portrayed as the villain. Not only has he visibly failed to show up, but China has just announced that it will increase production of coal, the world’s dirtiest fuel, by 220 million tonnes per year more than total production. from Western Europe.
But a new report, released by the well-respected London-based trade website Carbon Brief, now offers a different and documented perspective. After several months of research, he recounts Xis’ first experiences and concludes that through him, the country has embarked on a long journey to fight against its carbon emissions.
He adds: Just over a decade ago, China strongly opposed cutting emissions caused by its booming coal-fueled economic growth. Xi personally played the most important role in changing the point of view.
It cites its announcement last year that China would reach net zero by 2060, with CO2 emissions peaking by 2030, and another last month that it would no longer build new coal projects in the United States. foreigner (she had already committed not to build any more at home after 2025).
Experts agree that these surprise promises were big steps forward, but not enough to prevent disaster. They desperately hope that China will go further.
If so, the report suggests, those years on the Loess Plateau could be to blame. The soil of the region, one of the first cradles of Chinese civilization, then flowed into the Yellow River at the rate of 600 million tonnes per year.
Xi recalled last year that at the time, the ecology and environment there were severely damaged due to overdevelopment and the local population was trapped in poverty as a result, adding: learned that damage to nature will ultimately harm humanity.
More than 30 years later, as a communist patron of the coastal Zhejiang province, he promoted green causes in a regular column in a party newspaper. In May 2005, for example, he wrote: If you pollute the environment, he will one day turn around and retaliate against you ruthlessly.
In August, he praised a village that had closed polluting factories, at a high local economic cost. More importantly, the report says, he was one of the few senior Chinese provincial officials to promote green growth.
In January 2013, around the time it took national power, Beijing suffered record air pollution, more than 90 times internationally acceptable levels: a single hospital received more than 7,000 sick children in one. daytime.
Xi has shut down coal-fired power plants, halving pollution in five years, reducing CO2 emissions and thus starting a transition to green and low-carbon development, which he says offers rich opportunities for the prosperity of the country. country. China now produces four-fifths of the world’s solar panels.
And, the report adds, he successfully withstood strong pressure to back down when Donald Trump rejected climate action.
And now ? Environmentalists hope the new coal boom is only a temporary measure to deal with an acute energy crisis. Supporters point out that he did not leave China during the pandemic and that Xie Zhenhua, a rare independent-minded Chinese official and a former colleague trying to green China, is leading the Glasgow delegation. But no one doubts the need for a breakthrough.
Maybe Xi can take some inspiration from his old stamping ground. Since its departure, the Loess has become a green success story: a World Bank initiative has restored fertility to an area the size of Belgium. The climate urgently needs a similar turnaround.
