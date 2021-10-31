Politics
PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome on day 2 of the G20 summit
On the second day of the G20 summit in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, visited the Trevi Fountain on Sunday (October 31). The leaders of the Group of 20 threw a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop for many films. We think that if we throw a coin in the water, we will surely come back to Rome.
Leaders of the world’s largest economies visited the historic site before getting back to work to draft a final declaration on climate change. It should be mentioned that not all G20 members participated in the Sunday draw. Notably, US President Joe Biden was absent.
PM Modi will attend the 2nd session of the G20
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the second session of the G20 Rome climate change summit. On the sidelines of the world conference, he is also expected to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
On Saturday, the Prime Minister attended the first session of the G20 summit. He informed that the discussions during the meeting were thorough and productive. He also said he had highlighted India’s contributions to global law against COVID-19, the vision of “One Earth, One Health” and resilience in the global supply chain in addition to innovation and development of technology and human empowerment. Prime Minister Modi also announced that India will produce five billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine next year and that the vaccines will be available for other countries around the world, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed on Saturday. .
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi met with several leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. On Saturday, he also met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the deliberations. Moreover, the Indian leader even had a warm meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City.
(Images: AP)
