Wang Yi meets Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard





On October 30, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in Rome. According to Wang Yi, under the strategic leadership of the heads of state of the two countries, Sino-Mexican relations have maintained a solid development dynamic. China attaches great importance to Sino-Mexican relations and stands ready to work with Mexico to use the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to review successful experiences, plan and develop. ‘look forward to the next 50 years of cooperation, and push for further development of Sino-Mexican relations. The two sides must continue to respect and support each other, and deepen strategic mutual trust. The two countries are expected to consolidate their cooperation in traditional areas of advantage such as agriculture, infrastructure and energy, actively expand cooperation in emerging industries such as 5G, electric vehicles, digital economy and the green development, and cultivate new growth points for practical cooperation. Wang Yi said that China and Mexico are major developing countries and emerging economies with significant influence. China stands ready to strengthen strategic coordination with Mexico in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and safeguard international equity and justice. China welcomes Mexico’s active participation in the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping. Ebrard said Mexico steadfastly pursues the one-China policy and adheres to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and that position will not change. Mexico is committed to strengthening relations between the two countries and is ready to work with China to successfully organize the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Noting that cooperation between Mexico and China against the COVID-19 pandemic has been fruitful, Ebrard thanked China for providing vaccines and assistance. He hopes that with China’s support, vaccines could be produced in Mexico to help countries in the region respond more effectively to the pandemic. The two sides have conducted good cooperation in infrastructure construction and other areas, and there is a need to actively expand new areas of cooperation while consolidating traditional cooperation. Mexico is willing to strengthen coordination with China on multilateral affairs. Mexico attaches great importance to the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping and will actively study it. Mexico welcomes China to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The two sides also exchanged views on China-CELAC cooperation. Wang Yi said China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) are natural partners with enormous potential for bilateral cooperation. China is happy to see Mexico play a positive role in CELAC and is ready to strengthen coordination with CELAC, including Mexico, to jointly build the China-CELAC Forum and a platform to build confidence. , expand cooperation and promote growth, to give new impetus in the development of both sides.

