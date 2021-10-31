Connect with us

Prime Minister Modi’s plane flies over Pakistani airspace to reach Italy after getting official green light

Prime Minister Narendra Modi before traveling to Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on October 29 | Photo PTI
Islamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special VVIP flight, en route to Italy for the G20 summit, flew over Pakistani airspace on Friday and the plane will use it again on its return trip after securing the formal authorization from Islamabad, according to a press report here on Sunday. .

Prime Minister Modi’s Boeing 777, 300ER, K7066 plane entered Pakistani airspace from Bahawalpur, passed through Turbat and Panjgur and via Iran and Turkey reached Italy, the Express Tribune reported.

According to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Indian authorities had asked Pakistan’s foreign ministry for permission to use the airspace for Modi’s special flight.

Pakistan accepted the request, allowing the Indian prime minister to cross its airspace.

Relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the split of the state into two Union Territories in August 2019.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the G20 summit where he is joined by other world leaders in discussions on the global economic and health recovery after COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

The report quotes the CAA spokesperson as saying that on the way back to India after the Glasgow Climate Summit, Prime Minister Modi’s plane will again use Pakistan’s airspace.

Previously, an Indian commercial aircraft had also used Pakistani airspace after obtaining the necessary clearance, according to the newspaper.

Prime Minister Modi’s plane en route to the United States last month flew over Pakistani airspace after Islamabad granted clearance for the plane.

In October 2019, Pakistan rejected India’s request to use its airspace for Modi’s flight to Saudi Arabia. In the same year, also in September, Pakistan refused permission to fly over the Prime Minister’s plane.

