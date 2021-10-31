Xi Jinping last ventured out of China 21 months ago, COVID-19 one of the main reasons









Beijing [China], Oct. 31 (ANI): As world leaders met in person to address the G20 summit in Rome, Chinese President Xi Jinping virtually addressed the summit due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

Xi has not left China for 21 months. His last trio out of the country dates back to January 2020.

The COVID-19 outbreak in China is seen as a clear reason not to leave the country.

Interestingly, the Chinese president also did not meet with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, who took office in January of this year.

Jinping is also expected to take up climate talks next week at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) where the country’s commitment to “cut” carbon emissions was seen as important to mitigate the dire results. of climate change, The New York Times reported.

There has been a change in domestic and foreign policy under Xi Jinping in recent months.

China does not feel obligated to cooperate or even be seen as a cooperative nation with the United States and its allies outside of its own terms, the NYT reported.

China’s ambition to position itself as an alternative to American leadership has taken a hard hit due to the absence of Xi Jinping which has contributed to the “sharp deterioration” of its relationship with other countries in the world.

As the Communist Party Congress is scheduled for next year, and Jinping is expected to stay in office for another five years, officials are busy protecting his health and internal political machinations, hence the low priority of face-to-face diplomacy. for the president. than he was in his first few years in office, according to the newspaper. Jinping has deprived himself of a chance to counter China’s declining reputation amid escalating trade tensions in Taiwan.

It hadn’t even been a year since Jinping made concessions to lock in an investment deal with the European Union. However, the deal was messed up on political sanctions. Since then, China has not accepted the president’s invitation to hold a meeting with EU leaders.

“This eliminates or reduces opportunities for engagement at the highest level of leadership,” Helena Legarda, senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin, said of Jinping’s lack of travel.

“From a diplomatic point of view, face-to-face meetings are very often fundamental in trying to overcome remaining obstacles in any kind of agreement or in trying to reduce tensions,” she added, citing the NYT.

Xi Jinping’s absence shattered little hope that the G20 summit in Rome and COP26 can make progress on one of the two most critical issues facing the world: recovery from the pandemic and global warming , reported the NYT.

Joe Biden had sought to meet Jinping on the sidelines of the meetings he attended, following his strategy of working with China on climate change issues. However, an agreement has been reached to hold a “virtual summit,” the NYT informed.

“If Xi were to leave China, he would either have to adhere to Covid protocols upon his return to Beijing or risk criticism for placing himself above the rules that apply to everyone,” the NYT quoted. , citing a Brookings Institution researcher who was its director. for China on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama, said Ryan Hass.

However, the Chinese government has not given up on diplomacy as China has played the role of an anchor with Russia to negotiate with the Taliban since its return to power in August in Afghanistan. Jinping also had conference calls with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the NYT.

However, there has been a specific stop in Jinping’s international trips. He last left China in January 2020 during his visit to Myanmar, just days before announcing containment in Wuhan.

In the pre-COVID era, Jinping visited an average of 14 countries each year with 34 days abroad, the NYT reported citing Thomas.

“He no longer feels that he needs international support because he has so much domestic support or control. This general effort to woo America and also European countries is less today than it does. was during his first term, “said the NYT, citing a professor of politics. science at the University of California, says Shih. (ANI)

