



Donald Trump is trying to hang on as the filthy Republican Party boss. Earlier this month, he threatened that his supporters could stay at home in 2022 and 2024 unless other GOP members validate his delusion that he has beaten Joe Biden.

If the GOP base were less easily duped, it would move on, such as when George HW Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney lost White House offers. As president, Trump has failed to build his border wall or bring troops home. No 75-year-old candidate who lost the popular vote to such weak general election opponents as Hillary Clinton and Biden portends future glory for his party. And Trump is energizing an intense opposition like no other, uniting otherwise divided Democrats while alienating a faction of Tories and Independents who normally vote Republicans. As if that weren’t enough, America would be weaker with him as president because he is tearing us apart.

David Frum: What the Never Trumpers Want Now

Nonetheless, Trump remains more popular among the declining Republican base than anyone. So, in publications such as National Review, The Dispatch, and The Bulwark, anti-Trump conservatives are now debating what to do. They all see the 45th President as an unacceptable leader, lament the Trumpist turn of the GOP, and lament the lack of promising strategies to overthrow him. Along with the options they are considering, I would add one more: unite behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the rising GOP star who can boast both conventional political achievements and credibility on the planet. Trumpist right. By not uniting around any candidate in 2016, Trump’s opponents virtually guaranteed the famous businessman would qualify for the nomination. In 2024, DeSantis might not be the president Never Trumpers would choose. He’s too Trumpy for their liking. But their options are limited, and if beating Trump is their highest priority, as I think it should be, DeSantis may be their best bet.

DeSantis frustrates and disappoints me in normal settings. He hasn’t scared me yet, as Trump does, as being superlatively incompetent, divisive, morally degenerate, or bossy. As MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said last June, when COVID-19 numbers failed and DeSantis peaked in the polls, ranged from political heroin to political methadone. As grim as the analogy is, it is an important step towards recovery!

At just 43 years old, DeSantis offers a stark contrast to Trump and Biden, two of our oldest presidents. The governor of Florida grew up in the middle class: his father installed Nielsen television listening boxes and his mother was a nurse. He graduated from Yale and Harvard Law, served in the Navy from 2004-2010 as a JAG officer, worked as a federal prosecutor in Florida, then ran for Congress in 2012, where he was a member founder of the Freedom Caucus and opposed funding for the Robert Mueller investigation, arguing that the Justice Department’s approach failed to identify a crime to investigate and practically invites a fishing expedition. In 2017, as DeSantis prepared to run for governor of Florida, Trump backed him in that state’s Republican primary. He remains a plausibly acceptable candidate for anti-Trump conservatives, in part because narrowly winning in a purple state almost forced him to moderate his populism. He pursued substantive initiatives such as expanding access to monoclonal antibodies and attracting successful businesses with a friendly regulatory climate that appeal to moderates and mainstream conservatives.

David Frum: The Rise of Ron DeSantis

Of course, anti-Trump Republicans had other things to think about than the 2024 election. Even before the Capitol riot on January 6, many anti-Trump Republicans had already left the GOP. Subsequently, tens of thousands of other Republicans changed their voter registration to quit the party, Politicos David Siders reported. This is the context of the intra-right debate of the moment.

Polluting all the uproar, Bill Kristol, the longtime conservative movement and Never Trumper, published a February 22 column in The Bulwark setting out a controversial proposition: why shouldn’t anti-Trump Republicans at least consider becoming a sort of old Republican wing of Joe Bidens’ Democratic Party? He asked. Moderate Democrats, historically speaking, get no respect. Of course, they win the election. And they govern pretty well. But they are ignored by the media, intellectuals alongside them, by donors, and even by pro-democratic politicians. And now they are being ignored by Never Trumpers. Maybe it’s time for them to gain attention and respect.

Another faction thinks it’s unrealistic to expect many Tories to vote for a Democratic Party that takes a stand against their own on abortion, guns, foreign policy, and tax and spending issues . So, is a third party a better alternative? In a recent Los Angeles Times column, conservative author Jonah Goldberg suggested a third party with a simple Conservative platform and Reaganite combined with a serious board to defend election strength. If a Republican candidate met his demands, a new right-wing party could support the Republican, as does the Conservative Party of New York. Otherwise, a non-Trumpy candidate could play the spoiler role by garnering enough Tory votes in the general election to kick off the Democrat election.

But a third party felt that National Reviews Charles CW Cooke was very likely to backfire. The implication of Jonah’s article is that if the GOP loses another election, it will learn precisely the lessons it thinks it needs to learn, Cooke wrote. In the real world, however, this almost never happens. Games like the one Jonah offers to play are no way to get rid of Donald Trump. They’re how you get the next one. Dan McLaughlin, also of National Review, added: The battles Jonah wants to fight are definitely worth fighting. But the place to fight them is in the Republican primaries.

The best way forward depends, in part, on how bad Donald Trump himself is for America. Isn’t he worse than a number of other populist demagogues capable of winning the White House, or is he sui generis, so any likely alternative would harm America less?

Probably the latter.

For this reason, opponents of Trump should pursue all potentially viable strategies to keep him out of the White House. I agree with McLaughlin that a primary fight is worth fighting. Then, if Trump still wins the GOP nomination, Kristol should support the Democratic nominee and Goldberg and others should encourage a conservative third party, even if that risks inspiring the next Trump, because even another right-wing populist will likely be less bad than Depraved without Trump, less brash, less able to lean on fame and wealth, less imbued with an intimidating charisma that makes his sadistic cruelty seem more acceptable. Republicans need to know that if they nominate Trump, the right will be bitterly divided, while the faction in the country that wants to elect a Democrat will become bigger, more energetic and more united.

Of course, Trump’s division will seem like a compelling reason for the GOP to only dump him if an alternative candidate can better unite the rights of the Trumpist and anti-Trumpist factions. In other words, a viable main Trump rival won’t be the Republican that Kristol or Goldberg, let alone a longtime independent like myself, would most like to uplift. A successful unity candidate can neither repudiate all the excesses of Trumpism, as I would prefer, nor embrace most of Trump’s authoritarian attacks on American democracy, as Trump himself would prefer.

So far, DeSantis has threaded this disheartening needle more skillfully than most other Republican contenders. My colleague David Frum wrote in an April profile that the DeSantis approach is a form of political judo that works by employing judicious but limited provocation, followed by a skillful and just-in-time retreat to the center, arguing that the Florida governor has thought out that Republicans love a culture-war brawl, but doing too much can alienate a general election electorate. I strongly disagree with DeSantis on issues such as capital punishment and the war on drugs, and I have all the political objections you would expect from a classic liberal. Still, I would be relieved to give him four years in the White House if, in return, I could be assured that no Trump would ever be president again.

Derek Thompson: The Curious Case of Florida’s Pandemic Response

DeSantis himself has tried to quell speculation about a run in 2024. Maybe he really has no plans to show up, or maybe he wants to postpone when Trump does. attack as a rival.

Trump said in early October that if he faced DeSantis he would beat him, but that he expects most people, including DeSantis, to drop out of the GOP primary if he runs. Trump may be right, because he leads all the candidates in the polls. But Trump is not invincible. He lost the popular vote twice, lost the Electoral College to Biden, and helped the Democratic Party win a majority in the Senate and House. The GOP nomination is only guaranteed if it is the only faction of the GOP that is frozen behind a single candidate. And for anti-Trump conservatives, anything that denies Trump that price is the least bad option. So it’s not too early to start if not DeSantis, so who? conversations to avoid repeating their 2016 mistake of not uniting around anyone. Unless anti-Trump conservatives can think of someone more likely to beat Trump, they should be working on how to beg, cajole, or get the Florida governor to challenge the 2024 nomination.

