One Earth, One Health: what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit

As the leaders of the world’s twenty major economies gathered on Saturday in Rome, Italy for the G20 summitPrime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and said India is preparing to produce more than five billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for the world next year .

Addressing the session a two-day summit focusing on the challenges of climate change, Covid-19 and economic recovery, PM Modi presented the vision of One Earth, One Health to the world.

To face such a crisis in the future, this vision can become a huge force in the world, Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with world leaders at the G20 summit in Rome. (Photo PTI)

Speaking about how India has played the role of World Pharmacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how India has delivered drugs to over 150 countries.

At the same time, we are also putting all of our strength into increasing vaccine research and manufacturing, added PM Modi.

Highlighting India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister referred to India’s nation-wide vaccination campaign which has successfully delivered over a billion doses of vaccine in not much time.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that by controlling the infection in one sixth of the world’s population, India has also helped make the world a safer place and has also reduced the risk of further mutations of the virus.

ON THE DIVERSIFICATION OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought for supply chain diversification during his speech at the G20 summit.

Referring to the disruption caused by Covid-19, Prime Minister Modi said: The pandemic has alerted the world to the need for reliable supply chains.

He further pointed out how India has become a reliable manufacturing center in such a situation.

To do this, India has given new impetus to bold economic reforms. We have significantly reduced the cost of doing business and increased innovation at all levels, Prime Minister Modi said at the G20 summit.

Even in such a critical situation, India’s IT-BPO industry did not let a second stop, working around the clock to support the whole world, Prime Minister Modi said of the reforms being carried out by India regarding work from anywhere.

PM Modi called on the G20 countries to make India a trusted partner in their economic recovery and the diversification of their supply chain.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his joy at the leadership’s appreciation of how India has played the role of a trusted partner, adding that it also fills our younger generation with new enthusiasm.

He added: The minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent will prove to be an important step in making the global financial architecture “fairer.”

Speaking about the global economic recovery, Prime Minister Modi stressed how essential the international movement and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates is.

A growing international movement is needed for economic recovery, Prime Minister Modi said, adding: “For this we need to ensure mutual recognition of vaccine certificates from different countries.

The Prime Minister further underlined that India has always taken its global obligations seriously.

I want to tell all of you that India is preparing to produce more than 5 billion doses of vaccine for the world next year, Prime Minister Modi told world leaders at the G20 summit.

He said that India’s commitment would go a long way in preventing Covid-19 infection and stressed the need for Indian vaccines to be recognized by the WHO at the earliest.

