Trump, who has been impeached twice, says Biden is ‘worst president’





In many ways, Donald Trump was not a great president. He used the office for his own financial gain; he implemented cruel and racist immigration policies; he did not take the pandemic seriously and did not do enough to slow its spread; and he attempted to overthrow the government by stoking a violent insurrection.

But in Trump’s view, President Biden had the “worst presidency in history,” the former president told Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro in an interview broadcast on the network Saturday night.

It would be an F. It’s a failed administration. It’s a disaster. President Trump’s Bulletin for Biden’s White House pic.twitter.com/8wbHpshD6o

– Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 31, 2021

“This is probably the worst presidency in history,” Trump said of Biden. “I used to say Jimmy Carter. I’m not a fan of Bush taking us to the Middle East, to be honest with you. I think this is the worst in the history of our country, ”added Trump, speaking of the disorderly departure from Afghanistan (which the Trump administration negotiated) and the US-Mexico border crisis, which Biden continues. an expulsion from the Trump era. Politics.

“How would you rate the Biden administration?” Pirro asked Trump.

“I think you have to say an F. And not an F +, that would be an F,” Trump replied. “It’s a failing administration. It’s a disaster. I have never seen anything like it.

Trump added, incredibly, “I wish he was okay.” Of course, Don.

Later in the interview, Pirro asked Trump about the coronavirus vaccine, which of course he took credit for creating as if he was himself in the lab, working on tubes to test and Petri dishes. “I had the vaccine – three vaccines – in less than nine months. They said it would probably take five years, and I did.

But then Trump quickly pivoted to say that people “shouldn’t have to” take the vaccine he’s credited with.

It is true that Biden’s approval ratings are not high at the moment. In fact, there is only one president since 1953 who has had a lower approval rating at this point in his presidency, according to Gallup. You guessed it, that would be Trump himself, whose approval rating was abysmal at 37% at that point in his administration, which is five points lower than Biden’s right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-biden-worst-president-fox-news-1251167/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos