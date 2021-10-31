India able to face all external and internal challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is becoming fully capable of dealing with all kinds of external and internal challenges, while taking inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In a video message on the occasion of “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas”, the birthday of the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sardar Patel, Modi said that collective efforts, like those seen during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, will take the country to new heights.

Noting that the nation pays homage to Sardar Patel who gave his life for “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat”, Modi said that Patel lives not only in history but also in the hearts of all Indians.

“Sardar Patel always wanted India to be strong, inclusive, sensitive and alert, humble and developed. He always put the country’s interest first. Today, taking inspiration from him, India becomes fully able to face all kinds of challenges, external and internal, ”Modi said.

He said that the country is today inspired by the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” to achieve autonomy and safeguard its interests.

“Over the past seven years, the country has shed unwanted decades-old laws and taken the ideals that cherish national unity to new heights. Be it Jammu and Kashmir, the North is or any village in the Himalayas, today all are progressing on the path of progress, ”he said.

The prime minister said that the development of modern infrastructure in the country is striving to remove geographic and cultural distances.

The country is now witnessing a “grand maha yagna of social, economic and constitutional integration”, and its capacity and determination on all fronts – water, land, air, space – are unprecedented, he said. declared.

“India has started a new mission of self-reliance to safeguard its interests,” Modi said.

He said that everyone’s spirit of effort should be the basis for the pace of development and to make India a self-sufficient India.

“Where the lack of unity leads to a new crisis, everyone’s collective effort takes the country to new heights,” he said.

He cited the fight against the coronavirus as an example of what the country can achieve through collective efforts.

“From new COVID-19 hospitals to ventilators, from manufacturing essential drugs to crossing the 100 crore vaccine dose milestone, these have only been made possible through the efforts of every Indian, every government, every industry, ”he said.

Modi said the combined result of several reforms undertaken over the years has made India an attractive investment destination. “We must now make this spirit of individual effort the basis of the pace of development, to make India a self-sufficient India,” he said.

He said every action should be taken with “broader national goals” in mind and to see how it is supported in a self-sufficient India. “Indian industry can also set targets for how much it needs to depend on raw materials or foreign components,” he said.

He said that the farmers can also enhance their participation in the independence of India by adopting new farming techniques and new crops (cultivation), according to the needs of the country.

“Our cooperative institutions should also strengthen the country’s small farmers. The more we focus on our small farmers, the more we strive for their improvement. We will be able to create new confidence even in remote villages and we will have to do this, “he said.

Modi also said that everyone will have to help enrich the spirit of “one India”, and “only when we stand united can we move forward, and only when while the country will achieve its goals “.

The shape of India today, according to Sardar Patel’s idea, should be one where women have equal opportunities, where Dalits, disadvantaged sections, tribes and forest dwellers, every citizen of the country feels equal.

He said that the country is now striving to reach the same type of India, where there is no discrimination in facilities such as house, electricity, water and regularly sets itself to new goals.

“If the dynamism of the company is added to the government, it is not difficult to achieve the greatest of resolutions, anything is possible,” he said.

These things may seem ordinary, but their results will be unprecedented. Over the years, we have seen how people’s participation has made the country stronger, even in small issues like cleanliness, he said.

“As a citizen, when we moved forward as one India, we also achieved success and we also contributed to the excellence of India. You always remember – even the smallest job is great if it there is a good spirit behind. The joy that is there to serve the country cannot be described in words, ”he said.

“For the integrity and unity of the country, while fulfilling our civic duties, all our efforts are a true tribute to Sardar Patelji. Building on our achievements, let’s move forward, let’s take the world to new heights. unity and excellence of the country, “he added.

