Donald Trump makes the Braves Cup at the World Series

We weren’t going to say that Atlanta is continuing the chop just to respond to racists. But the racists seem to like it.

Also, check this out, we’re going to say Atlanta is continuing the chop just to respond to racists. Much like how they keep their team’s name to respond to racists, and how they build their suburban stadium to respond to racists, and how they proudly welcomed Donald Trump to their stadium for a World Series game.

Atlanta won Game 4 on Saturday night, 3-2. Oddly enough, the former president and future twice-indicted defendant did not question the results of the game, even though Fox showed the Astros a two-point lead with 61% of innings played.

On November 8, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the White House, the first NBA champions to visit the Executive Mansion of the Americas since the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 because, you know, the last guy is the one who was at the baseball game on Saturday doing all this racism.

Penn State have their first three-game losing streak since the start of 2020, when they started 0-5. A note to James Franklin, the next opponent is Maryland. They should be familiar, having beaten the Nittany Lions, 35-19, last year in Happy Valley.

Since he reached No. 2 in the standings, beating the No. 2 at the time. 4 Penn State, meanwhile, Iowa scored two touchdowns and suffered two losses.

Rankings early in the season may not mean much.

COVID the latest misfortune of the NHL

The Sharks having a COVID epidemic, after Chicagos, and the Wilds, and the Krakens yikes.

The NHL has been incredibly successful in getting vaccinated, but hockey rinks have always been a particularly favorable environment for the coronavirus, just as it is with other airborne viruses, there’s a reason the flu is doing it. the league rounds every year, the cold air to ice level and a bunch of heavy breathing.

It’s good that the vaccines mean everyone gets it much less likely to develop a serious case, but you can also look at the effects Jaylen Brown describes since returning to the Boston Celtics, and think he may be. -be time to tighten the protocols a bit, especially in hockey.

