The Valais police arrested three operators of a restaurant in Zermatt who did not respect the sanitary measures or the order to close the establishment.

The Russia started on saturday a week without in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

The 550th Ble Fair, a sign of hope for Guy Parmelin

The city of Ble celebrated the 550th edition of its Autumn Fair on Sunday. The President of the Confederation Guy Parmelin, in his speech during an ecumnic worship in the cathedral of Ble, declared that in its 550-year-old history, the Fair has only had five cancellations: twice the cause of the plague, once the cause of cholra. , once following the Spanish flu, and in 2020 with the Covid-19.

The return of the autumn fair is a sign of hope for the normalization of society and economic recovery, said the president of the Confederation. Merchants and fairgrounds have suffered greatly from restrictions due to sanitary measures. And to wish in conclusion that the Fair will never be canceled.

China rejects US investigation into origins of Covid

Pkin rose up on Sunday against a U.S. intelligence investigation published on Friday into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it political and bogus, while urging Washington to stop attacking China.

No matter how many times this report is released and how many versions concocted, it cannot change the entirely political and bogus nature of this report, Foreign Minister spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The document released Friday was a new version of the top-secret report handed over to the US President at the end of August, who had given intelligence services 90 days to redouble their efforts to explain the origin of the pandemic. He said without new information, intelligence agencies would not be able to judge whether the virus appeared through zootransmission or through a laboratory leak.

Roche’s covid drug is not effective

The pharmaceutical glove Blois Roche has failed to develop its drug against Covid-19, bring it back sunday newspaper. There was no significant reduction in viral load compared to placebo, says the company’s communications director.

For the newspaper, it is about a new failure for the pharma bloise vis-a-vis the pandemic, after its absence in the development of the vaccines. The American group Merck, Roche’s main competitor in the race for the drug against the covid, indeed announced a breakthrough last week: its Molnupiravir pill would reduce hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients by 50%.

Opposed to sanitary measures, the managers of a restaurant stopped at Zermatt

Valais police indicate that they have arrested three restaurant operators who did not comply with the order to close their Zermatt establishment. Justice had ordered the restaurant to close its doors because it did not respect health protection measures. Despite the prevention, the dialogue established as well as the numerous reminders to order, these restaurateurs continued their activities by ignoring the decision to close, notes the police who specifies having inspected the restaurant on several occasions.

The restaurant has attracted several figures of movements opposing health measures over the weekend.

China, Russia call for mutual recognition of vaccines

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Poutin pleaded at the G20 summit, in which they are participating remotely, for mutual recognition of the various anti-Covid vaccines available, in particular between member countries of the group of 20 major industrialized countries.

Despite the decisions of the G20, not all countries in need can have access to anti-Covid vaccines, noted Vladimir Putin, whose statement was broadcast by Russian public television. This is particularly due to unfair competition, protectionism and the fact that certain states, in particular those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates, he lambasted. Russia, he argued, was the first country in the world to license a vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, already approved in 70 countries, and it has demonstrated a high level of safety and efficacy.

From Beijing, President Xi has also called for mutual recognition of vaccines, according to his statements reported by state television CCTV. China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are used in 70 and 37 countries and territories, respectively, including several countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia, according to an AFP report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has licensed Sinopharm and Sinovac (the Russian vaccine is still under review), but neither the United States nor the European Medicines Agency has licensed the Chinese vaccines, nor the Russian one. For their part, Russia and China do not recognize any foreign vaccine.