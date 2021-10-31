Cop26: no chance of agreement to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 ° C at the top, admits Boris Johnson





There is no chance of reaching an agreement to prevent uncontrollable climate change at Cop26 given current commitments to reduce carbon emissions, admitted Boris Johnson. A day before the crucial Glasgow summit, an increasingly gloomy Prime Minister called on countries to step up to save the event from the risk of total failure. Where we are today, there is no way we will stop climate change next week, Mr Johnson said, speaking at the G20 summit in Rome. There is no way we can come to an agreement next week to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees. What we could possibly do if everyone came together, what we could do is get a deal that means Cop26 in Glasgow is a step that allows us to end climate change. The comments come after the prime minister failed to persuade Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to step up his commitment to cut CO2 emissions from the world’s biggest offender. Beijing has disappointed No.10 by refusing to budge on its plan to peak in emissions no later than 2030, rejecting Mr Johnson’s call to move it forward until 2025. With Mr Jinping jumping to the top, it seems unlikely that a deal will prevent a rise in global temperature of more than 1.5 ° C since industrialization. Currently, the planet is on the right track, the United Nations warned, on the path to 2.7C and, according to experts, 2.1C, even if existing commitments to reduce CO2 emissions are met. Only 7.5% would be eliminated from the annual greenhouse gas emissions forecast for 2030, far from the 47% reduction required. India, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are among other major emitters that have yet to submit new emission reduction plans by 2030 to the UN. Mr Johnson also repeated his apocalyptic warning that civilization could collapse like the Roman Empire unless the climate emergency is avoided. Speaking in the famous Colosseum he said: The Roman Empire, they did not expect it and they went upside down, we had a dark age. It’s important to remember that things can get dramatically worse. The prime minister’s spokesperson denied he was getting darker and darker, insisting he had always believed success at Cop26 to be an extremely difficult challenge. However, on Friday No.10 said his goal for the summit was to commit to halving emissions by the end of this decade, in order to maintain a 1.5 ° C temperature rise at view range. The UK refuses to push for a stricter ratchet mechanism to force countries to prove their progress towards announced targets every two years, instead of five apparently fearing this will not be agreed. And the Cop26 will not try to agree on a precise figure to reduce the expected gigatons of carbon dioxide emitted by 2030, which will await further summits.

