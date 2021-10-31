We now know more about the January 6 files Trump wants to hide





Donald Trump worked to prevent congressional investigators from learning what he and his entourage were doing around January 6, the day of the deadly insurgency he instigated. The drumbeat leading up to what exactly he is fighting to hide and how much more is against him intensified on Saturday, as a federal court filing revealed more details of the documents Trump is seeking to hide at the January 6 investigative committee. The documents include the logs of former presidents’ phone calls, daily presidential newspapers and draft speeches related to the election, according to the file. They also include records of senior staff such as Mark Meadows and Stephen Miller and newspapers showing phone calls to President and Vice President Mike Pence regarding Jan.6, according to the New York Times. Trump also doesn’t want to divulge hundreds of pages of former press secretary’s multiple binders [Kayleigh McEnany], which is made up almost entirely of talking points and statements related to the 2020 election, the file says. Trump has so far claimed executive privilege on more than 750 pages of documents. The new brief highlights the varied nature of the recordings and the number of them Trump is seeking to remove.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that the National Archives had already identified hundreds of pages of Trump White House documents in response to the House panels’ request for information, which requested all documents and communications to the within the White House on January 6, 2021, relating in any way to the events of that day. Trump sued Congress and the National Archives earlier this month in an attempt to block disclosure of the files. Saturday’s filing first revealed which specific documents Trump was attempting to withhold using claims of executive privilege, a Hail Mary that President Joe Biden has already said is not in the public interest. This is the first time that a sitting president has opposed a privilege claim filed by a former president, Politico reports.

The National Archives, which The Times notes have been custodians of White House papers since Trump’s time, endorsed the Bidens decision in its filing. The president’s determination not to assert or maintain executive privilege here is patently reasonable in the face of a congressional investigation into the extraordinary events of January 6, the record says.

Trump argued that the committee was seeking information intended to embarrass it and that even if there were potential legislative decisions to be made, the committee could obtain any information it seeks relevant to those decisions from other sources. not privileged. . The committees’ Jan.6 brief in response to the Trump trial handed over to a U.S. district judge on Friday evening called the suggestion absurd, noting that any investigation that does not insist on reviewing Mr. Trump would be worse than useless, the equivalent of staging a production. of Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

Meanwhile, as Trump tries to block investigators from seeing what he was doing, the Post gets a glimpse of what was going on leading his legal teams at the time of the attack. The siege is due to YOU ​​and your boss failing to do what was necessary, Trump attorney John Eastman wrote in an email to Pence’s aide Greg Jacob as Rioters were storming the Capitol complex and calling for Pence’s execution, according to the Post. At the time of the email, Jacob was in hiding with Pence, whose boss, Trump, had convinced his followers that his No.2 had the power to stop Bidens’ certification of victory. The vice president, in his largely ceremonial role during today’s joint session, failed to do so.

Pence, however, apparently decided not to get killed against Trump. Since narrowly escaping the stalking and execution of the pro-Trump mob, the former vice president has repeatedly told Trumps Big Lie that the 2020 election is rife with widespread fraud and, more recently, felt that the media should stop focusing so much on the unprecedented. undermining democracy.

