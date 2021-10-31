Politics
India ready to produce more than 5 billion doses of Covid vaccine next year: PM Modi at G20
India is poised to produce more than 5 billion doses of the Covid vaccine next year to help the world fight the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G-20 summit session here Saturday and said it was necessary for WHO to approve India. vaccines at the earliest.
The Prime Minister in his intervention during the session on “the world economy and global health” also raised the issue of the facilitation of international travel and referred to the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of doing so. achieve, according to the text of his speech. shared by his office.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction with the G20 decision to propose a minimum corporate tax of 15% to make the global financial architecture more “fair and equitable”, said Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, informing reporters of Modi’s commitments here.
The move aims to ensure that companies pay a certain amount of tax in the countries where they are located, Shringla said. in order to prevent tax evasion to some extent, ”Shringla said.
“Today, from this G-20 platform, I want to tell all of you that India is ready to produce over 5 billion doses of vaccine for the world next year,” Modi said. This commitment from India will go a long way in preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection, he said. “Therefore, there is a need for Indian vaccines to be approved by WHO at the earliest,” he said.
A UN health agency technical advisory group will meet on November 3 to conduct a final “risk-benefit assessment” for Covaxin’s emergency use list. Covaxin and AstraZeneca from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the University of Oxford are the two widely used vaccines in India.
Sringla said the Prime Minister indicated that India not only administered a billion doses, but more importantly “we are ready to produce more than 5 billion doses of vaccine by the end of next year”, Shringla said.
“This will obviously be available not only to our citizens but to the rest of the world and this is our own contribution to reducing… vaccine inequalities, especially in developing countries,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also placed emphasis on research and manufacture of vaccines. He also highlighted India’s medical supply to more than 150 countries and its contribution to sustaining the global supply chain during the pandemic.
Emphasizing the need for resilient global supply chains, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India’s bold economic reforms and called on G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and diversification of business chains. ‘supply.
He also spoke about the “One Earth, One Health” vision in the context of tackling the pandemic and future global health challenges, Shringla said.
The Prime Minister spoke of “our vision of ‘One Earth, One Health'” which is essentially the need for a collaborative approach in the international arena in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he said. development, collaboration at all levels to develop mechanisms capable of dealing with future pandemics and future global health problems, ”said Shringla.
The concept “One Earth, One Health” was articulated by the Prime Minister and was well received by the leaders of the G20 because it is something which is very important for the international community because “we are looking for comprehensive global solutions” which can address issues and problems such as inequalities and the problems that developing countries face, he said.
Prime Minister Modi also stressed that despite the challenges, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains during the pandemic. Responding to a question about the corporate tax ruling, he said Prime Minister Modi spoke about it at the 2014 G20 summit.
“He first brought up the concept at the 2014 G20 summit. Today, there is satisfaction that the G20 has adopted it. It has become a global standard. This is a very important step in ensuring a more streamlined global tax structure and better cooperation in the international arena when it comes to issues such as tax evasion, money laundering and corruption.
