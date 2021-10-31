Xi rejects US call for investigation into G20 virus origin

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his opposition to a call by the United States for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus when he delivered an online speech at the G20 summit.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi said at the summit that China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine to more than 100 countries and international organizations. He added that China will provide more than 2 billion doses to the world during this year.

Xi offered to provide financial support for global vaccine cooperation, especially to enable developing countries to access vaccines. He also underscored the need to help the World Trade Organization take a swift decision on relinquishing intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines.

In an apparent warning to the United States, he said that “the stigma of the virus and the politicization of the search for origins go against the spirit of solidarity against the pandemic.”

Xi also offered to hold an international supply chain forum and called for the participation of G20 members. He said: “We must keep industrial and supply chains secure and stable, and ensure the smooth functioning of the global economy.”

On the other hand, he noted that forming exclusive blocs or even drawing ideological lines would only cause divisions and create more obstacles. He apparently had the United States in mind, which hopes to counter China through multifaceted partnerships with friends and allies.