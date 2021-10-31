PM Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Italy host “proud” of the results

Read more

For the first time, the G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production, as well as the provision of finance and technology as essential enablers to achieve climate goals of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach. This is in line with the prime minister’s vision to promote the sustainable lifestyles mantra around the world, the sources said, adding that sustainable consumption and responsible production patterns stem from Sustainable Development Goal number 12, and aims to encourage developed countries to reduce their luxury. energy-intensive lifestyles. The sources said that in another big victory for the country, India pushed and secured the G20’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.

Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries called for “meaningful and effective” action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in a final statement seen by Reuters on Sunday ahead of its publication. However, the statement contained few concrete actions and made no reference to a specific 2050 date to achieve the net zero carbon emissions that scientists say are vital to avert disastrous climate change.

The outcome document says that current national plans on how to reduce emissions will need to be strengthened “where necessary” and includes a commitment to stop funding for overseas coal-fired power generation by the end of this. year. “We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 ° C are much lower than at 2 ° C. Keeping 1.5 ° C within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment from all countries, ”the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the G20 summit for the climate change session. G20 leaders previously visited the famous Trevi Fountain here with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The fountain is one of the most visited monuments in Italy and is popular with tourists. The historic fountain has attracted many filmmakers who popularized the Baroque art-style monument as the epitome of a place of romance.

The delegation also threw a coin over its shoulder into the fountain, according to a video released by G20 Italy. It is believed that if you toss a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.

Modi is expected to attend the second session of the G-20 summit in Rome, which will be held on Sunday on the topic of climate change and the environment. Prime Minister Modi, who is currently in Italy, will complete his two-day trip to the country and then travel to Glasgow in the UK to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change, which also begins on October 31, according to the official calendar.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Sunday and is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister. He will attend a session on sustainability and a side event hosted by US President Joe Biden on “Supply Chain Resilience”.

Prime Minister Modi attended the first session of the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, where he discussed the global economy and health with a host of world leaders. Speaking on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said the G20 summit debates were extensive and productive.

He interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, exchanging pleasantries and demonstrating a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by PMO India, Prime Minister Modi meets Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At the G-20 summit session, Prime Minister Modi said India was ready to produce more than 5 billion doses of the Covid vaccine next year to help the world fight the pandemic. He said there was a need for WHO to approve Indian vaccines at the earliest.

The Prime Minister in his intervention during the session on “the world economy and global health” also raised the issue of the facilitation of international travel and referred to the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of doing so. achieve, according to the text of his speech. shared by his office.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction with the G20 decision to propose a minimum corporate tax of 15% to make the global financial architecture more “fair and equitable”, said Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, informing reporters of Modi’s commitments here. The move aims to ensure that companies pay a certain amount of tax in the countries where they are located, Shringla said.

