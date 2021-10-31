Trump makes racist ‘Tomahawk Chop’ move at World Series





Donald and Melania Trump took part in the controversial tomahawk chop cheer for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

While many fans enthusiastically participate in the cheers supposedly evoking the hash with a tomahawk, Native Americans see it widely as racist and demeaning.

Several spectators could be seen in the video of the former president and first lady also doing the chop, and heaps of Braves fans on Twitter erupted in praise.

But there were also angry critics.

In the early 1830s, the Muscogee (Creek) tribe was removed from their land in Georgia by the US government. In 1838, the Cherokee tribe was forced by the government on a 1,200 mile march from Georgia. Thousands of people have died. It’s called the tear trail for good reason.

– Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2021

It’s not about being awake. It’s about acknowledging that an atrocity has happened here, owning a dark part of our past and saying maybe, just maybe, not to engage in something that’s insanely ahistoric because it feels good, and for no other reason, is the right thing to do.

– Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2021

Last week I spoke as a Tomahawk Chop Native and suffered 6 days of abuse from Atlanta fans, but it matters.

It’s racist like shit. Atlanta can buy a tribe of pets in the Eastern Cherokee Strip, but until that ends and they #change their names, so are they. #TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/D8MKPiA4xn

– Frances Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) October 24, 2021

The tomahawk chop is inexcusable and has been for thirty years the entirety of its existence. The natives have been telling us this for thirty years. It is a shameful pantomime, intended to caricature under one racist umbrella millions of people and hundreds of people.

– Jesse Thorn, Not Scary (@JesseThorn) October 30, 2021

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, complained after a 2019 game against the Braves that cheering tomahawk chop teams portrayed Native Americans as cavemen.

They are much more than that, Helsley told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Appropriating Native American names for something unrelated to their culture devalues ​​us and the way we have been viewed that way or used as mascots, he said.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred insisted last week that Native Americans in the area were in fact supporting the chop that several Native American representatives were quick to denounce.

The National Congress of American Indians released a statement on Wednesday urging Fox not to air the chop during World Series games this weekend.

The Braves told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late last year that the team was defending its controversial name, although a number of teams have removed Native American terms and slurs from their names because they now consider them racist.

But Braves officials said they are still discussing the controversial chop chant fans repeat at the start of games and as a rallying cry.

Trump was at the World Series for the first time since October 2019, when he attended Game 5 at Washingtons Nationals Park. He was widely booed that night when he was shown on the stadium video panel.

It was questioned whether Trump had been invited to the game this year, as he claimed.

The former president released a statement saying he was invited by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Grand Yankees club president Randy Levine.

But club CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today ahead of Game 2 that Trump has informed the team he will be attending.

He called the MLB and wanted to come to the game, McGuirk said. We were very surprised. Of course we said yes. McGuirk said Trump would not be sitting with MLB or team officials.

Trump lost Georgia to Joe Biden in the hotly contested 2020 race, making Biden the first Democrat to win the state since 1992.

Trump was recorded on tape after his defeat, ordering Georgia’s secretary of state to find enough voice to turn his defeat into victory. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has opened an investigation into the appeal and other efforts to influence the election.

