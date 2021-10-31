France calls on Indonesia for “real” partnerships – Asia and the Pacific





Emmanuel Macron on Saturday sought to strengthen ties with India and Indonesia, the French presidency said, after Paris was excluded from a defense pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia . Since losing a major submarine deal with Canberra, which joined an AUKUS alliance to better counter China, France has sought solace in major Asian countries for deeper strategic ties in the Pacific region. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, President Macron first met his Indonesian counterpart Joko “Jokowi” Widodo followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the growing economic weight of the region and the rivalry between the states. United and China. “There was a common desire to go further in the Indo-Pacific strategy,” said the French side after talks with Modi. A follow-up meeting will be held next week to flesh out a common agenda. France and India, which first defined an Indo-Pacific strategy in 2018, found “great convergence … Macron also met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Rome and they “agreed to work together to make the Indo-Pacific a zone of stability and prosperity.” France sees itself as a power in the Pacific thanks to overseas possessions such as New Caledonia and French Polynesia and pursues the ambition to exercise greater influence over the region, especially through the South East Asia. Macron and Jokowi spoke for half an hour and “decided to work on a real strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific,” said the Elysee. It would cover in particular “the issue of ecological transition, support for employment and growth in Indonesia and post-Covid recovery,” added the French presidency. The talks preceded the visit to Jakarta by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian with Indonesia, which is due to take the rotating presidency of the G20 after Italy. Jokowi and his French counterpart also reviewed the coordination within ASEAN, the regional bloc of Southeast Asia, where Indonesia, with a population of over 270 million, plays a major role. central role. France will assume the rotating EU presidency in 2022.

