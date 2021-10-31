COP26: major economies are not doing “their fair share” on climate, warns Boris Johnson | World news

Major economies are not doing “their fair share” in the fight against climate change and there is “no convincing excuse for our procrastination,” said Boris Johnson.

Speaking at the end of the G20 summit in Rome, the Prime Minister adopted a dark and slightly angry tone, describing progress as “a matter of will and leadership”.

Only 12 of the world’s 20 largest economies have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier, he said.

“If Glasgow fails, everything fails”



US President Joe Biden said that on climate change commitments, Russia and China “hardly showed up.”

Labor shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband said “the words of the G20 leaders are a small step forward, but we need a giant leap forward at COP26”, adding: “There is weather for the climate, no more climate delay ”.

With the COP26 Glasgow climate conference now officially underway, Mr Johnson said there was a risk that in the future, the 2015 Paris climate agreement would be known not as “the time when the mankind opened their eyes to the problem “but” the moment we stepped back and turned a way “.

It was agreed in Paris that temperature rises above pre-industrial levels should be kept below 2C, and preferably no more than 1.5C.

There is a danger that COP26 will be a wet firecracker, added the Prime Minister, rating the odds of success at “about six out of 10 – it’s tight, it’s touch and go”.

He continued: “We could do it or we could fail by mid-November. If Glasgow fails, everything will fail – Paris will have collapsed at first count.”

Right now, the Paris agreement and “the hope that goes with it is just a piece of paper,” he said, adding that citizens “want us to fix this”.

Referring to the G20 rally, the prime minister said it had only been “reasonable” and there was still “a huge way to go”.

In terms of agreeing to measures to stop a warming of more than 1.5 ° C, the prime minister said he was “very much at stake”.

He continued, “Right now we’re not going to get there and we have to be honest with ourselves. We have to keep that hope alive. The science is clear that we need to act now to halve emissions by 2030. and keep 1.5 C on hand. “

Progress on domestic use of coal “can be made,” Johnson said, but warned less developed countries “are going to need help” from the wealthier.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General said he was leaving Rome with his “unrealized hopes” after G20 leaders failed to agree on a strong commitment to fight change climate.

Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies agreed that keeping global warming 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels will require “meaningful and effective action and commitment from all countries.”

They didn’t say what those actions might be and said they recognized the relevance of stopping net emissions “by or around the middle of the century” – removing the 2050 date seen in previous versions. of the final declaration to make the objective less specific.

Leaders agreed to end public funding for overseas coal-fired power generation, but did not set any nationwide coal phase-out targets.

The lack of agreement on the domestic issue is directly linked to the main carbon polluters, China and India, and represents the failure of leaders to agree on a key issue.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who on Friday warned the world was rushing headlong into climate catastrophe, said: “While I welcome the G20’s re-engagement in global solutions, I am leaving Rome with my hopes unfulfilled – but at least they’re not buried.

“On to COP26 in Glasgow to maintain the 1.5 ° C target and implement pledges of funding and adaptation for people and the planet.”

A spokeswoman for the sustainable development advocacy group Global Citizen said the lack of a definitive timeline “is not enough”.

“That the G20 has not aligned with this fundamental fact is close to neglect both for the people and for the planet,” she said.

And she also expressed her anger at leaders who have failed to commit any emergency aid to help Madagascar, which is on the verge of declaring the first famine caused by climate change after four years without rain.

After two days of talks in Rome, the group of 20 leaders had sought to find common ground and final commitments on how to cut emissions while helping poorer countries cope with the impact. of climate change.

The 20 members, which include the UK, US, China, India, Brazil, Russia and the EU, account for more than three quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen announce deal to crack down on ‘dirty steel’ from China sold to US and EU



Also at the G20, the US and the EU agreed to crack down on “dirty steel” which produces carbon emissions by preventing steel made in China from accessing their markets.

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a joint appearance at the end of the summit in which they said the move resolved the trade dispute sparked by former President Donald Trump.

Ms von der Leyen, who has repeatedly called US President “dear Joe”, said all like-minded economies could participate in the deal.

G20 leaders also approved a 15% global minimum corporate tax, which was approved by G20 finance ministers in July.

The tax aims to minimize the ability of multinational companies to use tax havens to make massive profits while avoiding taxes in the countries in which they operate.

Leaders also set a goal of vaccinating at least 40% of the population of each country against COVID-19 by the end of 2021 and 70% by June 2022.

But Global Citizen told Sky News “there is no plan to make it happen” and wondered where the doses would come from as there is still little data on vaccine production and distribution.

