Xi isn’t deterred by structural changes despite China’s economic slowdown

The Chinese economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020 and anemic 0.2% compared to the three months ending in June, one of its weakest performance in more than of a decade.

But none of this has been bad enough to deter President Xi Jinping from adopting a series of policies that have prioritized long-term structural changes over short-term growth as he moves into the future. the last year of his second term in office.

Rather, Chinese policymakers were encouraged by the fact that the world’s second-largest economy grew 9.8% in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period last year, well above their annual target of 6% growth. As a result, they feel they have a window of opportunity to revamp what they see as the Chinese economy’s over-reliance on debt-fueled real estate investments to generate growth, analysts say.

China’s economy has maintained its recovery momentum in the first three quarters with progress in structural adjustment and high-quality development, said Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Paras Anand, chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific investments at Fidelity International, said: The only surprise in China’s GDP numbers is that they haven’t gone down.

The economy has seen a wave of monetary, fiscal and regulatory tightening … to curb a vigorous recovery since the easing of Covid-related restrictions last year and to reduce longer-term risks.

Xis’ determination to stay the course was signaled twice on Friday, the last trading day before the NBS release. economic data Monday.

The first signal came from the central bank of China, which eventually responded to the debt crisis in Evergrande, one of the largest real estate developers in the country.

The second was sent by Xi himself as Qiushi, the Chinese Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, published an extended version of his August political speech on the need to achieve common prosperity, a program designed to encourage the redistribution of wealth. Xis comments, which rocked Chinese politics and affairs establishment two months ago, had previously only been summed up by reports in state media.

The rich and poor in some countries are polarized with the collapse of the middle class [leading] to social disintegration, political polarization and rampant populism, the lessons run deep! Xi, according to Qiushi’s article. Our country must resolutely guard against polarization, promote common prosperity and maintain social harmony and stability.

Controlling real estate speculation is a crucial part of Xis’ vision of a more egalitarian society. He also stressed the need to redouble long-delayed efforts by governments to enact a nationwide property tax, which would have dramatic implications for China’s economic model.

Eswar Prasad, a Chinese financial expert at Cornell University, said this signal and others indicated the Xi administration’s determination, at least so far, to avoid relying on its traditional playbook of an investment frenzy fueled by credit to counter the slowdown in growth.

Residents walk through a neighborhood built by Evergrande, one of China’s largest real estate groups. The company’s inability to make a series of payments to investors and bondholders has raised concerns about the wider economic fallout from its financial woes. Getty Images



While the People’s Bank of China publicly berated Evergrandes management in August, it has remained silent since the heavily indebted developer missed a series of payments to retail investors and bondholders from mid- September. This had given some investors hope that the central bank would stage a bailout of Evergrande, fearing wider economic damage if it was unable to meet more obligations on its $ 300 billion in liabilities.

Zou Lan, head of the PBoC’s financial markets department, put an end to such optimism by blaming Evergrande for its predicament and arguing that the company’s decline and downfall would be easily absorbed by China’s financial system.

[Evergrande] had mismanagement, did not manage its businesses prudently in response to changing market conditions and grew blindly, Zou said, without dwelling on the role mandated by the government borrowing limits implemented last year had played into its demise. He added that Evergrandes’ creditors are dispersed and the exposure of individual banks is low, the risk of overflow into the financial sector is controllable.

Zou also said he was convinced that a combination of asset divestitures and financial support from local governments could help complete stalled Evergrande developments, many of which were funded by prepayments from home buyers. .

Policymakers have yet to blink at the Evergrande saga, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. He noted that the PBoC tolerated a record 10% year-on-year credit growth in September, and believes Chinese finance officials will set a 5% annual growth target for 2022.

There are, however, other ways for the central bank to stabilize growth while only moderately easing its overall pressure on the real estate sector.

In July, the PBoC cut bank reserve requirements, freeing up liquidity in the financial system that it then tried to channel into the real economy like manufacturing. Since 2016, the share of the real estate sector in new loans has increased from over 50% to around 15%.

But Prasad said containing the fallout from the Evergrande crisis while sustaining growth would be a challenge.

Beijing appears determined to curb the build-up of debt and speculation in the real estate market. Injecting stimulus into the economy while containing these risks is a difficult test for the government, he said.