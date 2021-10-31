KOI reveals Jokowi’s message on WADA sanctions





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) President Raja Sapta Oktohari revealed message from President of Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo[Jokowi] on sanctions AMAfor Indonesia when they meet in Italy on Saturday (30/10) local time. President Joko Widodo is in Rome to attend the G20 summit, while Okto and Indonesian NOC officials are currently in Europe to communicate with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). On this occasion, President Jokowi, who was accompanied by SOE Minister Erick Thohir, met with Okto, who is the President of KOI and became the chairman of the task force for the acceleration of the exemption from sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency. During the meeting, Okto reported on the progress made in accelerating the release of WADA’s sanctions against Jokowi. “The president is very worry with the situation of WADA. The President ordered to speed up the process of lifting WADA’s sanctions against LADI as we have many Event in the future, “Okto said in a KOI statement on Sunday, 10/31. “The president also spoke firmly of the problem of the investigation, he asked that everything be done in transparency.” “I said, since I was appointed as the head of the task force by Menpora, I immediately went to meet with WADA and the IOC. We found three main obstacles, namely communication, administration and technicality, ”Okto said. Okto also said that LADI is also working hard to resolve 24 issues which have now been referred to WADA. “I point out to the President that we currently have intensive communication, both with WADA, RADO (Regional Anti-Doping Agency) Asia and JADA (Japanese Anti-Doping Agency) who will accompany LADI. Response from Dr Rheza Maulana (vice-president) of LADI) also quick to finish pending cases, “soOkto. “In addition, we will hold a joint meeting on November 2 with relevant parties, both WADA, RADO Asia, JADA, LADI, Kemenpora and also the Ministry of Finance. We want to ensure fairness for all, so we will provide the full picture and explain the situation to WADA. We see there is a gap in finding common ground on this issue, ”Okto added. [Gambas:Video CNN] (hr / june)







