Trump does “Tomahawk Chop” with brave fans at “Wonderful” World Series Game in Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attended the World Series game between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros in Georgia on Saturday night, where they joined fans for the controversial “Tomahawk chop,” an open air salute.

In a statement earlier on Saturday, Trump said he would attend Game 4 at Truist Park in Atlanta and that he “was looking forward to a wonderful night watching two great teams.”

“Thanks to Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees for the invitation,” Trump said.

Former First Lady and President of the United States Melania and Donald Trump “cut the chops” ahead of Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elsa / Getty Images

However, Major League Baseball (MLB) denied inviting Trump, instead saying the former president requested to attend the game in a statement to Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser. Earlier this week, Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk said Trump “called MLB and wanted to come to the game. We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.”

Former NFL star Herschel Walker, a candidate for the Georgia Senate race that Trump approved last month, joined the former president and first lady at the event. Republicans hope to topple Democrat Senator Rapheal Warnock in the 2022 midterm election and the soccer star is currently the front-runner for the GOP nomination.

During the match, Trump and his wife were seen performing the “chop” alongside a stadium of chanting Brave fans. Several advocacy groups have called the long-standing tradition racist, accusing it of making fun of Native American individuals and groups.

But Braves fans dismiss the criticism and have continued to make the “cut” in the last few games, including 3 in the series.

Trump’s appearance at the game comes six months after he called for a boycott of the MLB after the organization moved to move its July 13 All-Star game out of Georgia to protest the restrictive new voting laws being directed by Republicans.

“Baseball is already losing a huge number of fans, and now they’re leaving Atlanta with their All-Star game because they’re afraid of the radical left Democrats who don’t want a voter ID,” Trump told the era. “Boycott baseball and all the awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the decision to move the game to Georgia as a demonstration of “our values ​​as a sport.”

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports the right to vote for all Americans and opposes ballot restrictions,” added Manfred.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment.

