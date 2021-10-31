PM Modi to hold review meeting with districts with low immunization coverage on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts with low immunization coverage on November 3, the prime minister’s office informed on Sunday.

Immediately after returning to the country from attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with low immunization coverage districts on November 3 at 12 noon via video conference, ”said the PMO.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with district magistrates from more than 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and other states whose districts have low immunization coverage.

The chief ministers of these states will also be present on the occasion.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 106 crore on Saturday. Nearly 62 doses of lakh vaccine were administered until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

PM Modi’s review meeting with DMs comes just days after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that more than 10 crore people had not taken the second dose of the vaccine.

Mandaviya said on Wednesday that the Center would launch a mega “Har Ghar Dastak” vaccination campaign. “We have decided that for the next month, health workers will go door to door to immunize those eligible for the second dose as well as those who did not take the first dose,” he said. .

