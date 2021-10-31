The idea of ​​another Trump presidency is “the most frightening.” But there is more.





The selection of joys for this Halloween-themed week, the scariest thing that keeps us awake at night is the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency.

In this segment, there can only be one winner. But if your stomach can handle it, here are some disturbing stories from the past week.

Facebook I mean, Meta

Facebook announced this week that it has changed its name to Meta to better reflect its interest in the Metaverse, a virtual and interconnected world that residents can access through devices like headsets or glasses.

Last week I wrote that Facebook’s metaverse plans should excite you in some ways. But I also said that the company’s troubling record of manipulating its users should absolutely terrify anyone inhabiting the new world it is trying to create.

Conservative Democrats in the Senate

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona both embraced their roles as pushbacks to progressives during negotiations over President Joe Bidens’ Build Back Better plan this week.

Manchin has used his power as one of two recalcitrant Democrats to dilute the bill’s core social agendas, while Sinema has reportedly used his power to eventually come up with a plan to cut prescription drug costs that is popular. in his state of Arizona.

Collectively, they drastically cut a popular bill, benefiting themselves and their wealthy donors in the energy and pharmaceutical industries. Ah the horror!

A cruel challenge to the Covid

Earlier this week, it was reported that Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo was kicked out of a meeting with an immunocompromised state senator after refusing to wear a mask.

Ladapo, who frequently broadcasts conspiracy theories related to vaccines and masks, has been a reliable sidekick of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, in his opposition to public health measures. There is nothing scarier than having conspiracy theorists behind the wheel during a pandemic.

Gridiron Gaslighting

This week, National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell said the league would not release a report on its investigation into the harassment and sexual abuse by officials of the Washington football team. Goodell said the league will not release a report in order to protect those who have reported incidents of misconduct, although several of them have requested that the results be shared publicly.

But the league’s excuse here is weak and unbelievable. Team owners fearful of damning information the investigation might have unearthed have the greatest incentive to keep the results secret. Feign sympathy for the victims of harassment to defend powerful executives? Without a doubt, one of the most disturbing stories of the week.

Watch Joy’s “Absolute Scariest” segment below.

Similar Items:

Arizonans really want this policy, but Kyrsten Sinema won’t let them have it

Rep Mo Brookss’s final remarks on Jan.6 are just the shameful icing on the cake

Trump spat out violent rhetoric after the murder of George Floyd. Facebook shrugged.

Visit the ReidOut blog to learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/reidout-blog/joy-reid-absolute-scariest-trump-rcna4135 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos