Boris Johnson warns one minute before midnight for COP26 kick-off





(Bloomberg) – Boris Johnson issued a rallying cry to world leaders at the start of the COP26 climate summit, urging countries to act immediately to avert a climate catastrophe. The British Prime Minister, who earlier said the historic Paris deal was in danger of collapsing if countries do not mobilize, called on leaders to improve on their pledges after a G-20 summit in Rome held up produces a lukewarm accord. Humanity has long passed the time spent on climate change, Johnson is expected to say at the summit’s opening ceremony on Monday, according to a text released by his office. It is one minute to midnight and we must act now. Johnson struggled to build momentum ahead of the two-week climate talks, downplaying expectations and saying the talks would be difficult. The objective of the COP, the acronym for the Conference of the Parties which is now in its 26th round, is to reduce emissions, to keep within reach the objective of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, to reduce the use of coal, set the rules for global carbon trading and raise billions for the climate. finance. Read more: Climate talks get off to a hard start: a G-20 roadmap at COP26 But talks are getting off to a tough start after a Group of 20 summit in Rome only managed to reach a consensus well below what some countries were calling for. Disagreements remain on the ambition that nations should have to reduce their carbon emissions and in particular on the use of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel. Johnson has said the national commitments so far, welcome as they are, are drops in a rapidly warming ocean when we consider the challenge we have all admitted is ahead of us, Johnson said in Rome. If we want to prevent COP26 from failing, that has to change. And I have to be clear, if Glasgow fails, then everything fails. The Paris Agreement will have collapsed at first glance. Read more: COP aims to end coal, but the world is still addicted The scientific context is bleak. The most recent United Nations estimate indicates that the world is currently on the path to 2.7 degrees warming, an increase that would have catastrophic consequences. A key part of the climate talks focuses on climate finance and developed countries are falling short. Rich countries still have not reached the annual target of $ 100 billion, a failure that infuriates poor countries and undermines negotiations. The UK government has announced it will increase its climate finance commitment by £ 1bn ($ 1.4bn), bringing its total commitment to £ 12.6bn by 2025. We need to move from discussions, debates and discussions to concerted and concrete action, Johnson will say. No more hopes, goals and aspirations, as precious as they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change. 2021 Bloomberg LP

