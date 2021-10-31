Pakistan Reaches Deal With Banned TLP To End Violent Rally | News of the protests





Details of the deal will be released in the coming days, far-right TLP party said.

The Pakistani government has struck a deal with the banned far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, ending a 10-day protest that resulted in violent clashes.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and religious leader Mufti Muneebur Rehman took part in the talks but did not share any details of the deal at a press conference in the capital Islamabad on Sunday.

Details and positive results of the deal will be presented to the nation in about a week, said Rehman, who said he had the approval of TLP party leader Saad Rizvi.

Thousands of TLP supporters on October 22 launched a long march from Lahore to Islamabad to demand the release of their leader, Rizvi, arrested last year for inciting supporters to organize an anti-France demonstration.

The group is also calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador for the publication of a series of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Pakistani paramilitary Rangers were deployed to prevent protesters from continuing to the capital. The protest march saw supporters clash with police at several locations along the way. At least seven police officers and four protesters were killed and many injured on both sides.

Violence erupted a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government rejected the group’s demand to close the French embassy and expel the French envoy.

Al Jazeeras Kamal Hyder, reporting from Islamabad, said the negotiations took place late at night and lasted more than 12 hours.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad had been cut off from the rest of the country since the start of the march.

The protest has already caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, Hyder said. Economic damage from the protest, which took place along Pakistan’s busiest highway, included the group’s seizure of goods and the use of roadblocks.

The people of Islamabad breathed a sigh of relief. Everyone is now waiting to see how this deal will be implemented, he added.

Blasphemy law

The National Security Committee on Friday vowed to crack down harshly on the banned TLP if the violent protests continued. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Rizvi could not be released without due process and the protesters should return home.

The protests have increased pressure on the government as it grapples with a chronic financial crisis and runaway inflation that has taken a heavy toll on household incomes.

The Rizvis party rose to prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, campaigning on the sole issue of defending the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

In October 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to defend the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad as free speech. Rizvi responded by calling on his supporters to organize an anti-France protest.

Macron’s comments came after a young Muslim beheaded a French school teacher who had shown the cartoons in class. The footage was reposted by Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial into the 2015 deadly attack on the publication of the original cartoons.

