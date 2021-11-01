Pakistani government and TLP reach agreement; group agrees to cancel demonstrations | World news





Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which has organized violent protests across Pakistan in recent days to demand the release of its leader Saad Rizvi, as well as the expulsion of the French ambassador, reached Sunday in an agreement with the federal government to call for its demonstrations and to suspend its march towards Islamabad. However, both sides refused to disclose details of the deal, which was finalized after lengthy negotiations between top leaders of the banned groups and a committee representing Imran Khan’s government.

Addressing a joint press conference, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb, a party to the dialogue, noted that the talks were held in an atmosphere of mutual trust. He said, the government of Pakistan and the TLP had a detailed discussion, and an agreement was reached between the two parties. However, details will be shared in due course.

Urging the media to report positively on developments, he added that TLP leader Rizvi, who was arrested on April 12, was also in favor of the deal. A committee will be set up to oversee this file. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will be its head, while Punjab Minister for Legal Affairs Raja Basharat will also be a member. On the Tehreeks’ side, Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi will be on the panel, Mureeb said.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser led the 12-member government negotiating team, while the banned group was represented by Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammed Ameer , among others.

This is the second time this year that the TLP has demonstrated across Pakistan, after taking to the streets in April. The two cycles of its unrest resulted in street clashes with the police.

(With contributions from the agency)

