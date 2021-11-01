Xi calls for concrete action on climate change

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on the world to promote more robust, greener and healthier global development while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome, Italy, by video link on Oct. 31, 2021. Photo: Xinhua

On the same day that the long-awaited COP26 was held, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed at a G20 session that concrete actions are essential for the international community to properly respond to the outstanding global challenges of climate change and the issue. energy, and developed countries must honor their green commitments. and provide financial support to developing countries.

President Xi called on G20 members to take the lead in promulgating the application of advanced technologies, and countries should fully and effectively implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement on the basis of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

The group adopted the “Rome Declaration” on Sunday evening, agreeing to help developing countries increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, medical products and key raw materials, and address supply constraints and related funding.

The statement also says that G20 members look forward to the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, hailing them as an important opportunity for athletes around the world to compete and a symbol of human resilience.

As COP26, the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP), kicked off in Glasgow on Sunday, the world’s attention will focus on how leaders and delegations from more than 190 countries will hold their climate change promises.

Developed countries must lead by example in reducing emissions, adapt fully to the challenges and particular concerns of developing countries, meet their climate finance commitments and provide technology, capacity building and support. other support for developing countries, Xi said at another G20 session on Saturday. This is of crucial importance for the success of the next COP26, he noted.

As a major contributor and participant in global climate governance, China submitted an updated climate pledge, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the UN days before the highly anticipated meeting. He also released a white paper last week to share with the world his dedication and experience in the fight against global warming, which said China’s goal of peaking emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 marks the world’s largest reduction in carbon intensity and the shortest timeframe. in achieving the goal of moving from peak carbon to carbon neutrality in world history.

China’s responsibility on climate change is demonstrated by the commitments it has made so far, including reiterating that China will strive to reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. A policy guidance released on October 24 added that the proportion of non-fossil fuel consumption would increase by about 25% in 2030 and over 80% by 2060, which does not It’s not easy to achieve, Lin Boqiang, director of the China Energy Economics Research Center at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

The Chinese president stressed the need to reduce the cost of reducing emissions through technologies and the need of developing countries for help from developed countries, as they have to fight climate change while securing their livelihoods, Lin noted.

Xi also said on Sunday that environmental protection and economic development should be coordinated and climate change should be addressed while ensuring the well-being of people, adding that major economies should strengthen cooperation in this regard.

US President Joe Biden left for the G20 leaders’ meeting in Rome on Thursday and was due to travel to Glasgow later on Sunday. His departure for Rome was delayed as he was due to attend the House Democratic Caucus meeting on Thursday, in what likely would have been an attempt to garner support from progressive lawmakers for his agenda, after failure to reach an intrapartite deal. on the $ 1.5 -A $ 2 trillion spending plan to address issues such as climate change. This means that Biden will likely attend COP26 without a final U.S. climate deal, which casts doubt on whether the U.S. emissions reduction program is enough to give Biden credibility at COP26.

Despite the continuing tensions between China and the United States, Lin noted that there is still plenty of room for the two countries to cooperate on this issue, as both are the biggest emitters in the world and need to work together to fight against climate change. Without efforts on both sides, it is impossible to achieve an ambitious goal at the international level.

COP26 has been described by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “the moment of truth in the world”. World leaders, delegations and experts agreed on the importance of the two weeks of meetings in the fight against climate change as it would also be the time for countries to take concrete steps to reduce emissions since they started. signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, under which countries agreed to step up efforts to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“This year’s COP meeting will generate various official documents, as it is the first meeting with legal force under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). past years were not bound by law, ”Wang Mou said. of the Urban and Environmental Studies Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, which is also a member of the Chinese delegation to COP26, said at a recent online conference.

Wang highlighted the difference between formal and informal documents using the dossier adopted at the Copenhagen Climate Change Conference as an example, saying it has no legal force, so it cannot be used as a basis. to further negotiations and that it can be rejected by any party at any time, he said.

“I think the fruits of the negotiations of the past two years will be passed, or at least recognized at this COP meeting, to give them legal status,” Wang said.

A key role

As a major emitter, China’s stance and solutions in tackling climate change caught public attention ahead of COP26.

While some Western leaders and media continued to pressure China “to do more” to tackle climate change, some experts who had been involved in climate negotiations and policymaking said the China had “very well” kept its promises as a developing country in the fight against global warming and has played a leading role in energy restructuring.

“In the current energy structure, no country in the world can do as well as China,” Pan Jiahua, director of the Institute for Eco-Civilization Studies at the University of Technology, told Global Times on Sunday. from Beijing.

As coal still plays a dominant role in China’s energy sector compared to the EU and the United States, China has stepped up measures to reduce emissions and shift from dependence on coal to energy. clean, Pan said, noting that China’s cumulative installed capacity in renewable energy represents one-third of the total renewable energy capacity currently installed in the world.

The world can, to some extent, draw inspiration from China’s ambitious goal of peaking emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. It’s hard to imagine there has still a few years or during the signing of the Paris Agreement, that more than 100 countries have advanced their carbon neutrality objectives either by 2050 or 2060, according to experts. “I think the cohort effect is largely related to China’s setting such ambitious goals,” Wang noted.

He also pointed out that Japan and South Korea have been the most directly influenced by China. While we dare not say that China has played a “leading role,” at the very least, it has been a “very important contributor,” Wang said.

Major obstacles

However, the negotiations on climate change face obstacles not only on differentiated targets, but also on the contribution of each country to the reduction of emissions, according to the experts. “In addition, there is a money problem. Developing countries need more financial support to tackle climate change and turn their economies into low carbon emissions. China has provided coordinated aid and has been much more generous than developed countries like the United States and Europe, “Pan said.

Rich countries confirmed last week that they broke their 2009 pledge to provide $ 100 billion a year by 2020 in climate finance to help poorer countries cut their own emissions and build resilient systems to cope with worsening storms, floods and other climate impacts, Reuters reported on Sunday. .

It has also led to mistrust among developing countries and undermined demands by rich countries for the developing world to cut emissions faster, and COP26 will need to produce a plan to turn financial support into reality, according to the report. media.

G20 leaders have called for “meaningful and effective” action to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C, Reuters reported, citing a statement.

However, the statement contained few concrete actions and made no reference to a specific 2050 date to achieve the net zero carbon emissions that scientists say are vital to avert disastrous climate change, according to the media report.

While some analysis has pointed out that the success of COP26 would be judged on whether all delegates can agree on a 1.5C target, the underlying question is how to move forward, experts say. Meanwhile, some Western media have pointed out that unlike some developed countries, China has not offered clear support for the 1.5 ° C target.

“We are not actively promoting the revision of this target, nor are we opposed to it,” Wang said, noting that from China’s stage of development as well as its future development requirements, it does not It is not necessary for us to actively promote the 1.5C process.

“China’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 was more ambitious than the two-degree goal,” he said.