PM Modi meets Angela Merkel, Indonesian President and Prime Minister of Spain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday. Modi also met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Chancellor Merkel has made an immense contribution to strengthening Indo-German relations. Delighted to meet her today, after a long time, in Rome for a broad and fruitful conversation, Modi posted on Twitter after meeting her German government counterpart. PM arenarendramodi and Chancellor Merkel met on the margins of Rome @ g20org Mountain peak. There have been long deliberations on relations between India and Germany. The strong friendship between the two nations bodes well for the well-being of our planet. pic.twitter.com/7dsEOjRBU7 PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2021 Also Read | After AUKUS, India, France Agree To Find New Ways To Ensure Rules Based Order In Indo-Pacific Region Merkel is retiring in early December after 16 years as German Chancellor. Modi and Merkel had long deliberations on Indo-German relations. The strong friendship between the two nations bodes well for the well-being of our planet, the prime minister’s office tweeted. Addressing the Indonesian President, the Prime Minister said that a strong relationship with the Southeast Asian nation was a key element of the India Act East policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All) vision. In the region). Ways to improve economic ties and cultural cooperation featured prominently in the talks, the PMO posted on Twitter. PM arenarendramodi met the president @jokowi in Rome. A strong relationship with Indonesia is a key part of the India Act East policy and SAGAR’s vision. Means of improving economic ties and cultural cooperation featured prominently in the talks. pic.twitter.com/IP5ghJiTsQ PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2021 Modi and Sanchez welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment ties between India and Spain, including the recent signing of the contract to purchase 56 C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force from Airbus Spain, 40 of which are said to be manufactured in India in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry. They agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in new areas such as electric mobility, clean technologies, advanced materials and deep sea exploration. Modi invited Spain to invest in various sectors in India including green hydrogen, defense infrastructure and manufacturing, and further leverage the national infrastructure pipeline, asset monetization plan and Gati Shakti plan. The two prime ministers also discussed India-EU relations as well as climate action cooperation and priorities at the upcoming COP26. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

