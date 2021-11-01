President Joko Widodo discusses the world situation with the President of the Council of Europe





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed several global political issues, including developments in Afghanistan, in a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in La Nuvola , Rome, Italy, Sunday. Based on information shared by the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi explained the efforts made by Indonesia to try to help Afghanistan. President Michel said that as a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia has a good experience with Afghanistan. Secondly, President Jokowi also addressed the issue of climate change and shared the efforts of Indonesia in terms of reducing deforestation, forest fires and rehabilitating mangroves. President Jokowi believes that when discussing the issue of climate change, all countries should work together and not blame each other so that all countries have the capacity to make economic and energy transitions. “Technology and investment are the keys. This is not possible without cooperation, including with developed countries,” he also said. In this regard, President Jokowi stressed that Indonesia’s commitment is very clear and consistent. The fulfillment of Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs is on track. At a time when many countries still experience severe forest fires, forest fires in Indonesia have declined by 82 percent. “Deforestation has the lowest rate in 20 years. The rehabilitation of mangroves will reach 600,000 hectares in 3 years, ”said President Jokowi. In addition, President Jokowi also discussed health issues including the global plan to discuss the pandemic treaty. Discussing health issues, Indonesia expressed concern about discrimination against several types of vaccines practiced by the European Union. In short, the President also encouraged the immediate conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union or IEU-CEPA. In addition, negotiations on this subject have been going on for more than five years. “I really hope that the CEPA Indonesia-EU negotiations can be completed. These negotiations lasted more than five years. With the character of complementary products, I think this CEPA will bring us great benefits, ”said President Jokowi. The coordinating minister of the economy Airlangga Hartarto and the foreign minister Retno Marsudi also accompanied the president during the bilateral meeting.

