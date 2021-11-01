Trump slammed for making Atlanta Braves’ tomahawk cut at World Series game





Eagle-eyed fans during Saturday night’s World Series game between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros spotted former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, making the “cut controversial tomahawk ”from their box.

The incident was captured on video and posted on Twitter, sparking a conversation about the gesture, which has long been used by Braves fans but has recently aroused the ire of those who wish to rethink Americans’ use of the symbols. Native Americans as sports mascots.

Last month, the MLB commissioner suggested in an interview that there was nothing controversial about the Braves’ gesture, or embrace, of an Indigenous mascot.

“The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community,” said Manfred. “The Native American community in this region fully supports the Braves program, including the chop.

But, following Manfred’s comments, indigenous groups have spoken out against the Tomahawk chop, calling it a “caricature” and calling for its use to be stopped immediately.

It has since become a question of culture war, taken up by the right-wing media as a tradition to be defended at all costs.

Many have taken to Twitter to criticize Trump for embracing the gesture.

“He will do anything to go viral again. He misses Twitter so much attention,” one user wrote.

“I didn’t think the Chop could have more hindsight, but there you go,” said another.

The Nation’s sports editor-in-chief Dave Zirin even predicted controversy, writing that Trump is “going to the World Series just so he can be filmed doing the tomahawk chop in Georgia with his colleague @ Braves. . But if you say the obvious: that all of this carries the stench of a white supremacist photoshoot, you are dividing. “

Trump was also caught this weekend in a lie about being invited to the game by Manfred. Subsequent reports suggest he called on MLB officials to jump into the game, not the other way around.

Atlanta ultimately won the game 3-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

