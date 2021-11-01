British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say at climate summit on Monday “it is one to midnight and we must act now” as he calls on leaders to move beyond their commitments to developing countries and to act on “the coal, the cars, the money and the trees”.

Hosting the United Nations COP26 summit, Johnson hopes to keep alive a target of capping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.

But it won’t be an easy task, as Johnson saw at a meeting of leaders of 20 of the world’s largest economies over the weekend. The Group of 20 agreed on the need for “meaningful and effective” action to limit global warming, but offered few concrete commitments.

“Humanity has long passed the time spent on climate change. It is one to midnight and we must act now,” Johnson will say at the opening ceremony, according to excerpts from his speech released by his office.

“If we don’t take climate change seriously today, it will be too late for our children to do it tomorrow.”

By saying Britain wanted to lead by example, Johnson will pledge to increase the funding the country provides to developing countries, which often face the worst environmental impacts, by £ 1 billion by 2025 to fight against climate change.

Britain said it had doubled its international climate finance commitment to £ 11.6bn over five years in 2019, and the new pledge would increase it to £ 12.6bn by 2025, if the country’s economy country is developing as expected.

US President Joe Biden has said he wants his country to provide $ 11.4 billion a year.

At the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson tried to get some countries to agree to do more before the UN meeting.

He called on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to step up his country’s climate finance commitments and called on Australia and China to do more to reduce their dependence on coal, the energy source. most polluting if the emissions are not captured and stored underground.

“We need to move from discussions, debates and discussions to concerted and concrete action on coal, cars, money and trees. No more hopes, targets and aspirations… but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change, “Johnson will say. .

“We need to be aware of climate change and the world needs to know when it’s going to happen.”

