PM Imran hails Saudi vision for 2030





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 offers Pakistan the opportunity to engage with the Gulf country in the realization of the ambitious “Naya Pakistan” plan.

“There are important complementarities in the socio-economic fundamentals of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and the Saudi Vision 2030. Both emphasize economic opportunities and diversity, national growth, modernization and development, and trade links and connectivity, “the prime minister said in a statement. interview with Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadh published Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan could provide labor – both skilled and semi-skilled – and share its expertise in sectors such as IT, infrastructure development and agriculture with the kingdom.

According to him, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a long-standing brotherly relationship, deeply rooted in a common faith, a shared history and mutual support. The two countries supported each other through thick and thin, regardless of the changes in direction.

“We have never had any reason to reposition our relations with Saudi Arabia following regional or international developments, in the past as in contemporary times. Relations between the two countries have stood the test of time, ”he said.

Prime Minister Imran said the two countries have had a special bond for seven decades now.

“It is now our sincere desire to transform this relationship into a deep, diverse and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We are now working to consolidate the historical gains by exploring new and unconventional areas of cooperation. We want our trade relations and our investment cooperation to match excellent political relations, ”he said.

Prime Minister said during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia he had the opportunity to attend the first Saudi-Pakistani Investment Forum where he stressed the importance of involving the private sectors and trade of the two countries to realize the untapped potential in the fields of trade, business and investment.

“I am confident that the investment forum will usher in a new dynamism in our investment cooperation,” he said.

He also praised the Saudi leadership for introducing reforms in various sectors as part of Vision 2030.

During his visit, he said the two countries discussed ways to strengthen and improve economic and trade relations by exploring investment areas and opportunities available under Vision 2030 and the development priorities of the country. Pakistan, emanating from a shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

MGI Summit

Regarding the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Climate Change Summit, he said it clearly demonstrates the Saudi leadership’s commitment to take concrete action to effectively tackle climate change.

“The Saudi Arabian Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative are remarkable for preserving nature and climate not only in Saudi Arabia but throughout the region. The threat that climate change poses to this planet is real and it is high time to act in a concerted manner in the right direction, ”he added.

He said Pakistan had also worked on similar projects including “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “10 Billion Tree Tsunami”.

“We believe that our priorities and goals converge in this regard, and therefore we can learn from each other and extend our mutual support to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” he commented.

Unity of “Muslim countries”

Regarding the role Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could play for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, Prime Minister Imran said that as an important member state of the OIC, Saudi Arabia has always played a major role in unifying Muslim countries and highlighting the problems that afflict the Muslim world.

At the 47th session of the OIC CFM held in 2020, in Niamey, the OIC unanimously adopted the resolution initiated by Pakistan on Islamophobia.

“The West’s growing threat to Islam is a matter of universal concern. We believe in harmony and peaceful coexistence because terrorism has never been and never will be the true face of Islam, ”he said.

He said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to two sacred mosques, so he has a natural leadership role to play for the Muslim Ummah and that Pakistan will be at the “forefront” to collaborate in the effort.

Saudi financial support

Prime Minister Imran further said he was “extremely grateful” to the kingdom for the recent $ 3 billion deposit announcement and for funding $ 1.2 billion in refined petroleum products over the course of the year.

“This generous budget support will help Pakistan’s balance of payments amid rising global commodity prices.”

The prime minister said Saudi Arabia has always given Pakistan generous support in its difficult times.

“The latest generous gesture from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms the all-weather friendship between the two states,” added the Prime Minister.

