Jokowi will fly to Dubai, what’s on the schedule?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Through a number of investment commitments, the UAE has been observed to invest aggressively in Indonesia. “The UAE is actively investing money in Indonesia,” Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Husin Bagis said as quoted by tempo.co on Monday 1/11/2021. He said that as long as conditions in Indonesia are favorable, there will be a lot of investment from Abu Dhabi, UAE. “If Abu Dhabi has a lot of investment, its neighbors like Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia will surely follow. The point is that everything is open,” he said. Several collaborations will be signed for investments in infrastructure such as roads, energy such as solar, renewable energies, vaccinations, satellites and hospitals. “It’s a challenge for Indonesian friends to be able to propose projects clean and clear. “ According to him, Indonesia’s competitiveness needs to be improved, especially in trade and services. He said that the UAE has exported around US $ 2 billion so far, while Indonesia has exported around US $ 1.5 billion. “It’s still a deficit,” he explained. With the adoption of the United Arab Emirates CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), he also hopes that the partnership can be improved so that the cooperation can benefit both parties. Pak Jokowi said that if possible with CEPA, trade relations between the two countries would increase 2-3 times or even 10 times. It is in the trade sector. In the service sector it is the same. “, did he declare. . He predicts that by the end of the year, the UAE will invest up to US $ 25 billion in the country. “The dream is $ 25 billion, if you take it right,” he said. President Joko Widodo along with a number of ministers will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on November 3-4, 2021. In addition to meeting specifically with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said there would be an agreement commercial and commercial with Mohammed. The brothers and bosses of ben Zayed – business owner in the United Arab Emirates. “She is [Jokowi] First, talk about a special room in the State Palace of His Highness, talk at length, everything from A to Z is discussed, “he added. After that, there was a bilateral meeting with the ministers concerned. “This bilateral time there will be handovers, to exchange Where agreement Its good G to G Where B to B “, he said. After that, on the afternoon of November 3, it will be scheduled to meet the brothers of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a number of businessmen. One of them is Yusuff Ali, the boss of Lulu Hypermarket. “Chief businessmanAbu Dhabi, ”he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211101/12/1460374/jokowi-bakal-terbang-ke-dubai-apa-saja-agendanya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos