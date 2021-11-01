PM Modi fights for Spanish business in India during meeting with Sanchez in Rome | World news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited more investment from Spain in India’s infrastructure projects as he met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome and exchanged views on strong bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Modi, who is here at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to attend the G20 summit, was accompanied by Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Sanchez, the PTI news agency reported. “Nice to meet you, Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Today’s discussions will strengthen the strong friendship between India and Spain. We have had fruitful discussions on various topics including trade, technology and environment, ”Modi wrote on Twitter after the meeting. The two leaders welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment ties, including the recent signing of the contract to purchase 56 C295 aircraft from Airbus Spain, 40 of which will be manufactured in India in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release. press release viewed by PTI. The two leaders agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as electric mobility, clean technologies, advanced materials and deep sea exploration. Modi urged Spain to invest in various sectors including green hydrogen, infrastructure and defense manufacturing, and to further leverage India’s national infrastructure pipeline, asset monetization plan and Gati Shakti plan, according to the statement. The two leaders discussed India-EU relations as well as cooperation on climate action and priorities at the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific, he said. India expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. India stressed the need for Afghan territory not to be used to threaten or attack any country or to harbor or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks. India, the United States and several other world powers have spoken of the need to ensure a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific amid growing China’s military maneuvers in the resource-rich region. Modi also said he was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Sanchez to India next year. Earlier, the prime minister’s office tweeted that the two leaders had had fruitful talks on ways to deepen India-Spain ties. “The two countries cooperate widely in areas such as trade, energy, innovation and more,” he said. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Modi called on Spain to invest in various sectors in India, including green hydrogen, infrastructure and defense manufacturing. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi spoke with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the South Korean President. Moon Jae-in among others. Italy has held the presidency of the G20 since December last year. (With PTI entries)

