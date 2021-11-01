Confidence factor evaporates between Imran Khan and Pakistani army





ANI | Update: October 31, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistani politics are currently at a critical juncture as the trust factor between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani military has evaporated. Sergio Restelli, Italian political adviser, author and geopolitical expert, writing in The Times of Israel said that the deadlock over the appointment of the head of the intelligence agency – ISI has finally sounded the death knell for the good nature between Khan and the ‘army. After days of political brawl in Pakistan, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum has been appointed Director-General of the country’s Inter-Intelligence Services (ISI). Pakistan has witnessed uncertainty over the past few days over the appointment of the new ISI chief. In Pakistan, the relationship of each civilian government has been tenuous with the military establishment. History has shown that civilian interference in military affairs, attempts to politicize the military, and the selection of favorites among the ranks of the military have met with serious retaliation in the past. of state. The army that supported Imran Khan’s current regime has had to take responsibility for multiple economic, political-administrative and diplomatic blunders, Restelli wrote.

Imran Khan forced his hand by interfering in the internal process and functioning of the military for its political interests and survival. For the Pakistani army, this is an unforgivable transgression. Nawaz Sharif testifies that this scenario results in the individual paying a very heavy personal and political price and it is unlikely to be otherwise with Imran Khan, The Times of Israel reported. Khan resisting selection the new ISI chief who was not expressly chosen by him forced the army to fall back, forced to ignore the lack of political alternatives. With Imran Khan’s refusal to be a mere authority Of approval, fears remain that he will exercise his considerable powers as prime minister, Restelli said. The fear that he could use his power to change the dynamics of power, change hierarchies in the military, appoint a loyalist as the next ISI leader is very real. Its approval is needed to ratify constitutional appointments. He could if he wishes, dissolve the National Assembly and call new elections. In short, it can complicate things for the Pakistani army. Removing him from his post as prime minister may be the only way to release the pressure building up in the system, says Restelli. (ANI)

