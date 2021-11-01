Indonesia receives G20 presidency, Jokowi invites world leaders to Bali in 2022





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received a symbolic handover to continue the presidency of the G20 or the presidency of Italy. This means that for the first time Indonesia holds the presidency of the G20 to be held in 2022. The procession of the handover of the presidency took place during the closing session of the G20 summit in Rome held in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, on Sunday October 31, 2021. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi symbolically handed the hammer to President Jokowi who then struck the hammer. In his intervention, Jokowi praised Italy for successfully holding the G20 Presidency in 2021. He said Indonesia was very honored to be elected as the 2022 G20 Presidency. “I congratulate Italy on having successfully completed the presidency of the G20 in 2021. Indonesia is honored to continue the presidency of the G20 in 2022,” Jokowi said, quoted in a press release from the presidential secretariat on Monday (1 / 11/2021). He explained that the Indonesian presidency of the G20 will encourage joint efforts for global economic recovery with the main theme ‘Recover together, recover stronger‘. inclusive growth, people-centered in addition to being environmentally friendly and sustainable, are the main commitments of the Indonesian leadership within the G20. “These efforts must be done in extraordinary ways, including through stronger global collaboration and continuous innovation. The G20 must be the driving force behind the development of the ecosystem that drives this collaboration and innovation. This is something that we must continue to explore in our meetings. ahead, ”Jokowi said.

For the first time during the pandemic, President Jokowi accompanied by Ma’ruf Amin paid an overseas working visit to attend the G20 in Rome, Italy, the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and at the bilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4698676/indonesia-terima-presidensi-g20-jokowi-undang-pemimpin-dunia-ke-bali-tahun-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

