Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of lowering expectations as Cop26 approaches





The Prime Minister has been accused by the opposition leader of lowering expectations ahead of the crucial COP26 climate summit hosted by the UK in Glasgow. Sir Keir Starmer said he was very frustrated with Boris Johnson’s lack of leadership in tackling climate change. The Labor leader accused the Prime Minister of jeopardizing the goals of the United Nations conference. The summit hopes to agree a plan to prevent global temperatures from exceeding 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, as outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Sir Keir said the UK, as chairman of the G7 this year and host of Cop26, was in a strong position to lead efforts to reduce global carbon emissions, but, he added , Mr Johnson does not. He added that Mr Johnson was seeking to downplay expectations, citing an interview in Rome on Saturday ahead of his G20 meetings in which the Prime Minister said he believed the gathering of world leaders had only a six in ten chance of success. to succeed. Speaking in Rome, Mr Johnson also said: Where we are today, there is no way we will stop climate change next week. There is no way we can come to an agreement next week to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees. What we could possibly do if everyone came together, what we could do is get a deal that means Cop26 in Glasgow is a step that allows us to end climate change. In the comments to Sunday TelegraphSir Keir said: The Prime Minister has not been there on the front lines to show the international leadership we need. Therefore, we have the position now, and you see it today, the Prime Minister is transforming himself into a commentator, rather than a leader in relation to Cop26, lowering expectations through commentary instead of leadership on the world stage, what he should be doing, or, frustratingly, he could be doing. There is a risk to our international reputation because the lesson from Paris is that you need strong leadership in a large conference like this and most of the hard work on international leadership is done before the conference. It is a big risk and it is a risk because our Prime Minister did not show leadership when he was in a position to do so. Asked what his party would do differently in government, Sir Keir said Labor would urge major carbon emitters to commit to a goal of running a net zero carbon economy by 2030, rather than 20 or 30 years later. He said the government’s decision to cut the foreign aid budget sends a totally wrong signal to the world at a time when the UK is encouraging developed countries to commit around 70 billion a year to help the poorest countries. to deal with the impact of climate change. A future Labor government would invest $ 28 million a year for the remainder of the decade to support the national economy’s transition away from fossil fuels, Sir Keir told the newspaper.

