India prepares to produce more than 5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G20 summit | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G-20 summit session in Rome on Saturday, October 30, 2021 and during his speech he said India is preparing to produce more than 5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine next year. Prime Minister Modi, in his intervention at the session on “The Global Economy and Global Health”, also pointed out the issue of facilitation of international travel and referred to the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means. to achieve it. “India has always taken its global obligations seriously. Today, on this G-20 platform, I want to tell all of you that India is preparing to produce over 5 billion doses of vaccine for the world next year. This commitment from India will go a long way to prevent this infection. Therefore, it is necessary that Indian vaccines be recognized by the WHO as soon as possible ”, declared the Prime Minister. At the first in-person G20 summit since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, Prime Minister Modi said that to fight COVID-19, we have all put forward the “One Earth – One Health” vision and to do in the face of such a crisis in the future, this vision can become a huge force in the world. During my remarks, I highlighted aspects related to India’s contributions in the global fight against COVID-19, the vision of One Earth, One Health, promoting innovation in healthcare , the need for resilient global supply chains and the use of technology for human empowerment. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021 He also said he was satisfied with the G20’s decision to propose a minimum corporate tax of 15% to make the global financial architecture more “fair”. The decision aims in particular to ensure that companies pay a certain amount of tax in the countries where they are established. “I suggested it myself at the G-20 meeting in 2014 and I would like to thank the G-20 for making concrete progress in this direction. A growing international movement is needed for economic recovery. For this we must ensure mutual recognition. vaccine certificates from different countries, ”Prime Minister Modi said. He said India was playing the role of “the world’s pharmacy” and delivering drugs to more than 150 countries. “At the same time, we are also putting all of our strength into increasing vaccine research and manufacturing. In a short period of time, we have delivered over a billion doses of vaccine in India. By controlling infection in one sixth of the world’s population, India has also helped make the world a safer place and has also reduced the risk of further mutations of the virus, ”Prime Minister Modi added. The Prime Minister also called on the G-20 countries to make India a trusted partner in their economic recovery and the diversification of their supply chain. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the second session of the G20 Climate Change and Environment Summit on Sunday. He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (With contributions from the agency) Live

