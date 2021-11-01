Pakistani Imran Khan weighs options with radical group after 7 policemen die





The government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it has struck a deal with a banned anti-blasphemy party to end a violent week-long standoff that has left at least seven police dead.

A joint press conference on Sunday said negotiations were successful after common sense prevailed over the assault, following clashes in which several police officers and protesters were killed.

The parties did not disclose details of the deal, however, which followed unconfirmed reports in the media that the government could release the leader of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in exchange for the insurance. that the protests would end.

At least two police officers were killed in the clashes, and hundreds more were injured. AFP

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, a prominent cleric involved in the negotiations, said details of the deal would be shared in due course. “

On Sunday, the country was waiting to see if TLP members would end their sit-in blocking the main Lahore-Islamabad road in the city of Wazirabad, in the province of Punjab.

A deal would end the latest showdown with a political party that has repeatedly threatened to cripple the country over the past 12 months.

He called for sanctions against France, following the publication of cartoons deemed blasphemous against Islam.

Yet deals to end previous protests have proven to be short-lived and have led to accusations that Mr Khan’s government has caved in to religious extremists.

These latest negotiations began over a week ago when the TLP threatened to march from Lahore to Islamabad to demand the release of its jailed leader Saad Rizvi.

The TLP also wants the expulsion of the French ambassador for the publication in a French satirical magazine of cartoons representing the Prophet Muhammad.

At least seven police officers have been killed and dozens injured in separate clashes when police tried to stop the march in Punjab province last week.

Police said TLP members opened fire on officers trying to stop the march.

Mr. Khan’s government responded by using counterterrorism powers to mobilize paramilitary troops in the Punjab for the next two months.

Pakistani newspapers reported this weekend that Mr. Khan had told clerics that he was ready to release Mr. Rizvi, in return for assurances that the protests would end.

Mr. Ur Rehman told reporters: The government of Pakistan and TLP had a detailed discussion in an environment of mutual trust, and an agreement was reached between the two sides.

The deal was made after meaning prevailed over aggression, rationality prevailed over feelings, and all participants showed patience.

I want to urge the whole nation that this is not the victory of any individual, but it is the victory of Islam, patriotism and the protection of human lives.

The TLP was founded only six years ago, but by this time it has become the most powerful force in street politics in Pakistan and has held successive governments to ransom.

The radical Sunni Muslim group has focused heavily on actions it considers blasphemous and has rallied broad support it can mobilize for street protests and sit-ins.

The TLP was behind major anti-France protests in November 2020 and April this year, leading Paris to advise all French citizens to leave the country.

The group’s large protests in November 2017 against Pakistan’s former Muslim League government led to the resignation of the law minister after the TLP opposed changes to an electoral law.

The Supreme Court’s acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian who spent 10 years on death row after being falsely accused of blasphemy, sparked a new wave of protests.

Analysts viewed the appeasement and encouragement of the TLP as an attempt by the military establishment to exploit religion as a political tool.

