For some, former President Donald Trump believes that participation in the Tomahawk Chop was further confirmation of the perpetuation of the gestures of the arms of racism





Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop cheer before Game 4 of … [+] World Series of Baseball between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Melania Trumps undeniably turned her eyes to her husband, Donald Trump, wasn’t the only viral moment in their World Series presence this weekend. Although Donald Trump is no longer in office, he is still a household name and a common hot topic more than any other former president. Not one to shy away from controversy or even mildly offensive – Trump recently received heavy criticism yet again after being recorded playing the infamous Atlanta fan Braves Tomahawk at the World Series on Saturday night.

Former President Trump was all smiles as he attended World Series Game 4 in Atlanta between the Braves and the Houston Astros. He was recorded participating in the stadium-wide cup, which has been criticized for being racist and dehumanizing towards indigenous people since it became popular in matches almost 30 years ago. Fans raise and lower their right arms in unison with every home game, screaming a fake war song. Twitter was quick to comment on the seemingly subconscious or perhaps not-so-oblivious involvement of the former presidents in the offensive hand and arm movement.

This was after a controversial debate between Indigenous groups and the MLB over the hand gesture. Although last summer the Braves said they were reviewing the chop after being pressured by Indigenous and Indigenous communities to remove it from their home games, last week, Oct. 27, Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, guaranteed that the arm gesture was wrong. anywhere anytime soon. Manfred said Indigenous communities support the Atlanta Braves’ controversial tomahawk chop to defend its continued use. An argument that several indigenous groups quickly contested and argued. It’s no secret that the gesture has been the subject of much criticism for some time now and is viewed by a large number of people as racist. Given the criticism the former president received for making race-insensitive and culturally deaf comments, Trump’s critics were outraged but not surprised by his participation.

The tomahawk chop debate has also been fueled by outrage over other sports franchise organizations criticized for their cultural appropriation and the perpetuation of racist and culturally oppressive messages, such as the mascots of Cleveland, formerly the Indians, and of Washington, formerly the Redskins. However, some Atlanta Braves fans see the reference to the Indigenous community as a display of cultural appreciation and respect. Yet there is a fine but well-defined line between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation and even racist rhetoric. And many consider the chop to be unacceptable and very offensive. It’s an offensive, says Claudio Saunt, a professor in the history department at the University of Georgia who specializes in Native American history. I also find it a little embarrassing to know that the whole country sees it on national television.

This is particularly salient given the chronic racism and systemic oppression that the Indigenous community has endured in America since its inception. Throughout history, white supremacist ideology has demonstrated its power to reshape institutions and supplant legality. In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act, which provided for the removal of all natives from their tribal lands to reservations. Although the Supreme Court initially supported Indigenous people by signing numerous treaties to secure their national sovereignty, Jackson was able to bypass the courts to enforce the law. Over the next 20 years, Jackson would relocate more than 100,000 indigenous people by local and federal military forces, resulting in the loss of their ancestral lands and 15,000 deaths from exposure, disease and to starvation.

Shortly after, on December 26, 1862, just six days before signing the Emancipation Proclamation, President Abraham Lincoln ordered that 38 Dakota men be hanged, the largest mass execution in U.S. history. . These men had taken part in an Aboriginal uprising in response to broken treaties. This is just one example of how the legal system has been used to maintain white supremacy and culturally and ethnically oppressive structures against Indigenous people.

White settlers wanted gold, timber, buffaloes, and land, so legal systems and institutions adapted to steal everything from the tribes who depended on the land’s resources for their survival. Time and time again, the United States has created treaties promising to end the theft of Indigenous lands, but allowed treaties to be violated and punish resistance, while pushing Indigenous people out of their homes and into areas. smaller. All of this, of course, happened after the Americas were stolen from the natives when Christopher Columbus arrived. Currently, members of the Indigenous community continue to die of preventable diseases at higher rates than other Americans due to disproportionate rates of unemployment, poverty, lack of health insurance, and limited or no access to health care. health.

