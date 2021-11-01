Jokowi will receive the G20 presidency from the Italian Prime Minister on Sunday 31 October 2021





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is expected to follow a number of working agendas on the second day of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy on Sunday 10/31/2021. One of them, Jokowi, will accept the presidency of the G20 presidency by Italy. According to a press release from the presidential secretariat, Jokowi will begin the second day of the G20 summit with a bilateral meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Giorgieva. The meeting is scheduled to be held in La Nuvola, Italy. After that, Jokowi will attend the G20 climate change and environment summit session. It is then to hold trilateral meetings with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel. The session of the G20 Environmental Sustainability Summit will be the next agenda attended by President Jokowi. In addition, Jokowi is expected to attend the closing session of the G20 summit. During the closing session, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hand over the presidency or the presidency of the G20 to President Joko Widodo. This G20 presidency is the first for Indonesia and will begin from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022. “The activities of the G20 under the leadership of Indonesia will start in December. It is an honor for us, for Indonesia, and at the same time a great responsibility, which we must take well,” Jokowi said in a statement. press release in Soekarno-Hatta. International airport. Last Friday, October 29, 2021.

For the first time during the pandemic, President Jokowi accompanied by Ma’ruf Amin paid an overseas working visit to attend the G20 in Rome, Italy, the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and at the bilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

