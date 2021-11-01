Prime Minister Modi leaves for Glasgow to attend COP26 and meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow, UK to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) following his three-day visit to Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Modi will pay a two-day visit – November 1-2 – to Glasgow, where he will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discuss bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Glasgow, UK for a two-day visit – November 1-2, on the sidelines of the 26th UN “Conference of the Parties” (COP26) on climate change. pic.twitter.com/EunpNEnd1r ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021 The Indian community that hosted PM Modi sang ‘Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna’ after arriving at the hotel. #LOOK | Glasgow, United Kingdom | Indian community chants ‘Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna’ during interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving at hotel. pic.twitter.com/Hq2y7bSWed ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021 The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland and will end on November 12. “Landed in Glasgow. Will join the @ COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on climate change mitigation and articulating India’s efforts in this regard, “Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Landed in Glasgow. Will join the @ COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on climate change mitigation and articulating India’s efforts in this regard. pic.twitter.com/G4nVWknFg1 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021 The summit will see the participation of delegates representing around 200 countries and discussions will center on how to reduce global emissions by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the world leaders who will address the World Leaders Summit of the COP26, to be held on November 1 and 2. ALSO READ: Start of COP26: PM Modi will launch 2 key initiatives, says Indian envoy to UK Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance. At COP-26, PM Modi will launch key initiatives under CDRI, International Solar Alliance: Indian Envoy Read @ YEARS History | https://t.co/VKwdrphJJ5# COP26 pic.twitter.com/WgDgRi5QNA ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 31, 2021 Regarding India-UK relations, she said in Glasgow, “COP26 will be a multilateral event but it will also be an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi and [UK’s] PM Johnson to sit together and examine the implementation of the 2030 roadmap [for India-UK relations] which was launched in May. “ “We will also have the opportunity to talk about regional and global issues of common interest, especially in the area of ​​health, vaccines and of course climate action,” added the Indian envoy to the UK. , Gaitri Issar Kumar. COP26 is seen as crucial in efforts to climate change under control. The UK, as chair of the summit, hopes to push through an agreement between more than 200 countries on certifiable mechanisms to reduce and possibly eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. WATCH ALSO: PM Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel

