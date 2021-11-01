Prime Minister Imran Khan determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Murad Saeed





Communications Minister Murad Saeed said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state modeled on “Riyasat e Madina” and the government and had taken various measures for the welfare people in need.

Addressing a public meeting in Marghuz here, he said all citizens of Punjab will receive health cards by the end of this year.

The well-being and well-being of the population is the priority of the government.

He said the biggest beneficiary after the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that the prime minister had provided free health services to the people, adding that people supported Imran Khan because he took care of the workers and day laborers.

The minister recalled that the Insaf health card was initiated by the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that now the cards would be distributed to all residents of the Punjab. He said that when the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was formed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was severely affected by the war on terrorism, but now with the grace of Allah the province was peaceful and tourism activities s ‘were multiplied.

Murad said the prime minister clearly expressed Pakistan’s position to the world on the issue of the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and raised the issue in all international forums. .

The opposition pressured the prime minister to impose a full lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, but Imran Khan felt the hardships and problems of the poor and did not go for an absolute lockdown.

Murad said opponents of the government did not care about the people but were leading a movement to protect their loot and plunder. Inflation was an international problem and those who blame the government for the PTI should be ashamed of themselves, he noted.

The minister said that under the previous government the province was affected by terrorism, the people of Malakand were left homeless and on this occasion the people of Swabi opened their doors to them and he was grateful for this gesture.

When certain elements linked Islam to terrorism, at that time, Imran Khan came forward and stressed that Islam was a religion of peace, he recalled. falling sugar prices.

They don’t like people but love the future of their children.

